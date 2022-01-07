ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

This Winter, Get Ready For Higher Energy Prices In Killeen, Texas

By Trey the Choklit Jok
KTEM NewsRadio
KTEM NewsRadio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get ready, because it's coming. With the weather getting colder, the demand for energy will increase, which means you will shell out a little more money on your electric bill in this brand new year. According to KWTX, who spoke with Tammie Bowman who is the Manager of Public...

ktemnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

AAA: Rising Oil Prices Could Pressure Gas Prices Higher

(MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices dropped another penny last week, with some drivers finding much deeper discounts at the pump. Although the state average was $3.20 per gallon on Sunday, seven percent of Florida gas stations had pump prices below $3 a gallon. “January gas prices are often driven down by lower fuel demand. Unfortunately, that downward trend at the pump may soon come to an end,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices shot up last week and that could restore upward pressure in prices at the pump.” The price of WTI (U.S.) oil rose 5% last week, reaching a 7-week high of $79.46 on Thursday. The increase was mostly due to concerns about how the unrest in Kazakhstan and logistical problems in Libya would hamper global fuel supplies. Friday’s settlement of $78.90 per barrel was $3.69/b more than the week before. The price of oil has increased a total of 11% in the last three weeks. State Average Sunday’s Avg. Price – $3.20 2021 High – $3.36 2021 Low – $2.19 Regional Prices Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.31), Fort Lauderdale ($3.25) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.08), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.11), Sebring ($3.12)
MIAMI, FL
KTEM NewsRadio

What’s With This Wonky Texas Weather and Just How Warm was December?

I've heard it said that if you don't like the weather here in Texas, just wait 5 minutes. It seems that's never been more true than it is right now. Currently we are seeing overnight lows in the 20's and 30's, with afternoon highs in the 50's and 60's. I even see some projected highs in the 70's in the next week. We go from freezing cold to almost short sleeve weather in the course of a day.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Traffic
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Killeen, TX
Business
KTEM NewsRadio

3 Budget Hacks to Help Killeen, Texas Make the Most of Valentine’s Day

There're few things more frustrating than being broke, especially during a holiday like Valentine's Day when there's a lot of pressure to do something romantic. However, I'm a woman who's always known how to improvise, and now I'm going to share some tricks and budget hacks with the good people of Killeen, Texas that prove you don't have to break the bank to make Valentine's Day special.
KILLEEN, TX
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin Utilities bracing for natural gas prices that could be 30-35% higher this winter

Austin Utilities is preparing for natural gas prices that may be 30-35% higher this winter. According to the US Energy Information Administration Winter Fuels Outlook, October 2021, “As we head into the winter of 2021–22, retail prices for energy are at or near multiyear highs in the United States.’ . . ‘We expect that households across the United States will spend more on energy this winter compared with the past several winters because of these higher energy prices and because we assume a slightly colder winter than last year in much of the United States. We expect that the nearly half of U.S. households that heat primarily with natural gas will spend 30% more than they spent last winter on average—50% more if the winter is 10% colder-than-average and 22% more if the winter is 10% warmer-than-average.”
AUSTIN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atmos Energy#Colder Weather#Electric Bill#Restaurants#Gas Prices#Zillow
Jake Wells

Ohio Get Ready For More Snow This Winter

As you've noticed, the weather has gotten colder. You might even have a little snow in your yard right now. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is to be expected in Ohio this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook is a guide that is created to give you an estimate for snow this year. Since Ohio is in dark and lighter green, there is a 40 to 60% expectation that we will see more snow than last year.
OHIO STATE
B106

Get a Free COVID-19 Test Jan 3 or 4 in Killeen, Texas

Right now, it’s a little tricky to tell the difference between cedar fever and COVID-19, and lots of people in the Killeen, Texas area are nervous. Thankfully, there’s free COVID-19 testing available in the city today (Jan 3, 2022) and tomorrow. Tim Jefferies with KHS Consulting contacted us...
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
San Angelo LIVE!

ERCOT: Texas Electric Grid Ready for Severe Winter Weather

AUSTIN, TX –– As Texas braces for a cold front for the New Year, EROCT has released an update on the winterization reports for the electric grid. According to ERCOT, the agency has completed on-site inspections as part of the mandatory winterization efforts. The inspections showed the independently-owned electric generation fleet and electric transmission companies serving the ERCOT region are ready for winter weather.  More than 300 electric generation units were inspected this year –– representing 85 percent of the megawatt-hours lost during Winter Storm Uri due to outages and 22…
AUSTIN, TX
KIII TV3

ERCOT says Texas power grid is 'ready for winter' after 300 site inspections

AUSTIN, Texas — North Texas will see its coldest weather of the season this weekend, and state energy officials say the power grid is ready for winter. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, announced Thursday that it had completed on-site inspections at more than 300 electric generation units in Texas, which account for 85% of the megawatt hours that were lost during February's winter storm.
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Rising Energy Costs Rattle Manufacturers in Turkey, Pakistan

With skyrocketing prices for electricity and natural gas, the Turkish and Pakistani manufacturing sectors are feeling the squeeze. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy