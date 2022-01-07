E-scooter rental firm Spin to lay off a quarter of its staff

The first examples of the Rivian R1T truck have been delivered and more continue to roll off the assembly line. Word has it a very limited number of R1S SUVs have also begun to reach customers but full-scale production is still some time away. Rivian is also using immense time and energy to prepare the all-electric delivery van for its chief investor Amazon. The e-commerce giant placed a 100,000-vehicle order (due by the end of the decade) and the first 10,000 units were due early last month. Unfortunately, Rivian is now experiencing some early growing pains.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO