E-scooter rental firm Spin to lay off a quarter of its staff

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

(Reuters) – Electric scooter rental firm Spin said on Friday it will lay off 25% of its employees, as part of the company’s restructuring plan to exit open permit markets. San Francisco-based Spin was...

Kismet Capital Group expands tower asset portfolio with Russian Towers buy

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Investment firm Kismet Capital Group on Monday said it had acquired 100% of Russian Towers, a deal which would give its joint venture with telecoms company Megafon the largest tower asset portfolio in Russia. Kismet, which financed the deal with its own funds and a loan...
BUSINESS
Volkswagen CFO expects inflation to ease and chip shortage to drag on – WSJ

(Reuters) – Volkswagen AG expects inflation to ease later this year but warned there would be no significant improvement in the global semiconductor shortage, Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. The German carmaker was well-hedged against inflation, Antlitz told the Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/vw-finance-chief-expects-inflation-to-ease-and-chip-shortage-to-drag-on-11641843428?mod=latest_headlines...
BUSINESS
Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

(Reuters) – Rivian Automotive Inc produced 1,015 vehicles by the end of 2021, the Amazon-backed electric pickup truck maker reported in a filing on Monday, in line with its lowered expectations. Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be “a few hundred vehicles short” of its 2021 target...
BUSINESS
Volkswagen says it sold 70,625 ID electric cars in China in 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – Volkswagen AG sold 70,625 of its ID battery electric vehicles in China last year, the company said on Tuesday in material distributed to media before a briefing. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ECONOMY
Tesla sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December-CPCA

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, including 245 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday. Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 52,859 China-made vehicles in...
ECONOMY
French tech company Atos issues profit warning

PARIS (Reuters) – French technology consulting company Atos issued a profit warning on Monday, partly reflecting delays on deals with customers and lower margins at its hardware and software resales unit. “The current state of financial insight leads us to the obligation to issue a profit warning today due...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Rivian Facing Problems Like Never Before

The first examples of the Rivian R1T truck have been delivered and more continue to roll off the assembly line. Word has it a very limited number of R1S SUVs have also begun to reach customers but full-scale production is still some time away. Rivian is also using immense time and energy to prepare the all-electric delivery van for its chief investor Amazon. The e-commerce giant placed a 100,000-vehicle order (due by the end of the decade) and the first 10,000 units were due early last month. Unfortunately, Rivian is now experiencing some early growing pains.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Blue Bell cloud communications firm CoreDial laying off 62 employees

Blue Bell cloud communications company CoreDial plans to lay off 62 employees, according to a state filing, a move that comes several months after being acquired. The layoffs will take effect on or around Jan. 28, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. CoreDial did not disclose a specific reason for the layoffs in the filing. CoreDial CEO Alan Rihm could not immediately be reached for comment.
BLUE BELL, PA
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Security Firm Hikvision to Spin Off Robotics Unit for Mainland IPO

(Yicai Global) Dec. 31 -- Hikvision Digital Technology said the Chinese security products and solutions provider has authorized the spin-off of its robot unit for an independent listing in the Chinese mainland. Hikrobot Technology, a supplier of mobile robots and machine vision products, will improve the efficiency of resource allocation...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Buys Stake in Advanced TV Ad Joint Venture OpenAP

Discovery said on Monday that it has agreed to invest and become a minority owner of OpenAP, the advanced advertising joint venture company created by several media industry giants. Discovery joins Fox Corp., Comcast’s NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS in the joint venture whose goal is to bring “simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television.” Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Discovery will have two representatives on OpenAP’s board of directors: Jon Steinlauf, its chief U.S. advertising sales officer, and Jim Keller, executive vp, digital ad sales and advanced advertising. Discovery involvement comes as media giants look for improved audience measurement and work to leverage audience...
BUSINESS
Tilray reports 20% jump in revenue on higher demand

(Reuters) – Tilray Inc reported a 20% jump in second-quarter revenue on Monday, as the Canadian pot producer benefited from higher demand for cannabis and related products. Pandemic-induced lockdowns have lifted demand for cannabis-related products from homebound customers, while the new marijuana sector-friendly policy changes including access to federal banking has sparked optimism among investors.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Daimler warns car owners of fire risk it lacks parts to fix

BERLIN (Reuters) – Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz has informed owners of its luxury cars of a technical defect that could spark a fire, the company said on Tuesday, adding a recall was not possible because parts needed to fix the problem are not available. The issue was traced to possible...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

