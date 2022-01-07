ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

“No One Knows Anything”: Staffers At The Athletic Wait In The Dark Following NYT Deal

By Laura Wagner
defector.com
 3 days ago

Six years ago, The Athletic came out swinging. Its mission, infamously, was to bleed local newspapers dry en route to building a behemoth sports media company that would untether sports news from advertising, thereby changing the way sports news was reported, presented, and consumed. “We will wait out every...

defector.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

NYT to Buy Sports Media Startup The Athletic for $550M

The New York Times will buy The Athletic in an all-cash deal to value the sports media startup at $550 million, per a Thursday (Jan. 6) report from Axios. The Athletic has been looking for a deal for months now, and had previously been looking to sell because of how much cash it’s lost in the last few years. The Athletic will be a subsidiary of The Times and will operate separately.
ECONOMY
Financial Times

New York Times agrees $550m deal for The Athletic

The New York Times has agreed to buy sports website The Athletic for $550m, according to people familiar with the matter, the biggest acquisition for the newspaper in almost three decades as it races to add subscribers. The acquisition will bring The Athletic’s 1.2m digital subscribers to the New York...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyt#Newspapers#No One Knows#Advertising#The New York Times
Press Democrat

Audie Cornish, the former NPR host, heads to CNN+

Audie Cornish, who signed off as a host of NPR’s news program “All Things Considered” on Friday, is heading to CNN’s new streaming service. The longtime NPR star, who had been a host of “All Things Considered” since 2012 and was a 17-year veteran of the public broadcaster, will host a weekly show for CNN+, as well as contribute to the streaming service’s slate of live programming, the network announced Monday. She will also appear on the cable news network during breaking news stories.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: The impact of social media on the mental health of everyone

In 2015, Sherry Turkle, a social scientist and licensed psychologist, wrote a bestseller – “Reclaiming Conversation: The Power Of Talk In a Digital Age” – on how in-person interactions are being replaced by devices such as smartphones. This book was released years after Facebook and other platforms began to not only replace conversations, but also […] The post Commentary: The impact of social media on the mental health of everyone appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MENTAL HEALTH
Deadline

Symone Sanders Joins MSNBC As Host On Weekends And For Streaming Channel

Symone Sanders, who last month departed as senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, is joining MSNBC, where she will host on weekends and on the network’s Peacock streaming channel, The Choice from MSNBC. Sanders’ is one of the first major hires by Rashida Jones, who coming up on a year in her role, as MSNBC’s president. She made the announcement to staff on Monday morning. Sanders’ show will “explore issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race and break down how decisions made in Washington impact electorates, industries, and communities across the country,” the network said in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Audie Cornish Joins CNN+ After Leaving NPR

Journalist Audie Cornish, who left National Public Radio last week after 15 years, is joining CNN. Cornish will host a weekly program for the forthcoming CNN+ streaming service, and appear as a correspondent on live daily programming on both CNN’s linear channel and on streaming. Cornish will also host a podcast for CNN Audio. At NPR, Cornish most recently served as the co-host of its flagship news program All Things Considered. She will be based in Washington, D.C. and starts next month. “There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” said Cornish in a statement. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.” Cornish is the latest high-profile hire that CNN has tapped to join its upcoming streaming service, which will launch in the spring. She joins former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, former NBC News anchor Kasie Hunt, and chef-turned media personality Alison Roman. Anderson Cooper will host a pair of programs for the service, while Eva Longoria will host a program called Searching for Mexico. Cornish’s hire also suggests that CNN will continue investing in its audio and podcasting platform.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

TV News Rivals’ Hiring Spree Heats Up As Priorities Shift

The great cable news recalibration of 2022 is beginning.  With a number of high-profile on-air slots available, and CNN, MSNBC and Fox News all investing in streaming, the channels are beginning to rejigger their lineups as they plan for the future.  On Jan. 10, each channel made splashy hires, with MSNBC and CNN poaching high-profile outsiders to work on both their linear channels and streaming, while Fox News promoted a popular regular to headline one of its critical hours.  MSNBC revealed that Symone Sanders, who up until last month was the chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, would host a weekend show and streaming program. A source familiar with the matter told The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘No academic credibility’: Experts debunk mass psychosis Covid theory floated by doctor on Joe Rogan podcast

Psychology experts have explained that there is “no evidence whatsoever” to show that a theory aired on Joe Rogan’s podcast about people believing in mainstream ideas around Covid is true. Jay Van Bavel, an assistant professor of psychology at New York University, was among many professors of psychology and neurological science to debunk a concept called “mass formation psychosis”.“To my knowledge, there’s no evidence whatsoever for this concept,” he told The Associated Press on Saturday. Dr Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist who claims to have created the mRNA technology behind Covid vaccines (other scientists say hundreds contributed significant...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy