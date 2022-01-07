ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Calorie-Restricted Diets May Not Live Up To The Hype

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore starting those New Year's health resolutions, you should know the risks...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Food#Calories
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
gethealthyu.com

5 Reasons You Should Drink Lemon Water Every Day

Every single morning, before I eat or drink anything—and that includes my coffee—I reach for a big glass of lemon water. I squeeze about half a lemon into 12 to 16 ounces of room temperature water and sip. So simple, yet so good for your body!. As a...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Over 40? Doctors Say You Should Be Eating These 4 Foods Every Morning To Rev Up Your Metabolism

Your metabolism is one of the primary factors that determines how effectively your body will be able to utilize food as fuel, increasing fat burn at rest and making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit which is essential for weight loss. As you grow older your metabolism will naturally take a hit, but this can be remedied through a variety of different methods from exercise to the particular foods you’re eating. We spoke with registered dietitian, Zoë Schroeder, MS, RDN, CSCS, for a comprehensive list of the best foods for increasing your metabolic rate at any age, and it all boils down to four simple groups.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
24/7 Wall St.

25 Junk Foods That Are Actually Not So Bad for You

Remember when margarine was healthier than butter? That was before studies revealed how unhealthy synthetic trans fats can be. Nutrition science is constantly changing, and with it, the reputations of formerly vilified foods. 24/7 Tempo reviewed dozens of foods that are often considered unhealthy and found the ones with redeeming qualities, either due to their […]
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Benefits of a low-calorie diet for type 2 diabetes

A chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose). With type 2 diabetes, the body either doesn’t produce enough insulin, or it resists insulin. Symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, hunger, fatigue and blurred vision. In some cases, there may be no symptoms. Treatments include...
DIETS
The Guardian

Women losing their periods because of restrictive diets and excessive exercise

An increasing number of women are losing their monthly periods because they are following a social media trend for restrictive diets and excessive exercise, experts say. Charity heads and nutritionists have raised the alarm about the increase in hypothalamic amenorrhea, a condition where the body enters survival mode because it is under-fuelled, causing menstruation to stop. It is a reversible disorder caused by stress related to weight loss, excessive exercise and trauma.
WEIGHT LOSS
easyhealthoptions.com

The only 4 cholesterol foods you should avoid

Which is worse for your heart: an egg or a hot dog?. Notice I didn’t ask which is higher in cholesterol. Because the answer to that question is the egg with 187 milligrams or about 60 percent of the recommended daily allowance. But although hot dogs have less overall cholesterol (about 40 mg), they’re still way worse for your heart.
HEALTH
Real Simple

Do You Like Grapes? New Research Suggests the Fruit May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Attack

Like vegetables, fruits should be an essential part of your diet. After all, the seed-bearing foods contain important vitamins, nutrients, and fiber that contribute to your overall health. But some fruits are better for you than others, as StudyFinds.org reveals that findings from University of California, Los Angeles, suggest that grapes are especially helpful when it comes to lowering cholesterol and consuming them may reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy