ALTA (CBS13) — First responders rolled out a snowcat to respond to an Alta resident having a medical emergency last week. The incident happened Friday. A person who lived about two miles off an unplowed road reported they were not able to get out and drive to the hospital. This prompted crews with Cal Fire NEU and Placer County deputies to deploy the snowcat. Deputies trucked through 2-3 feet of snow and soon got to the patient. They then escorted her to a plowed roadway where an ambulance was waiting to take her to the hospital. No other details about the person’s condition have been released.

