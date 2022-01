I recently stumbled upon a YouTube channel of an old man cooking the most unappealing food, yet he gets crazy views. So I was curious and did a deep dive into his videos. The star of the channel is Tom Willett He was born in 1938 in Chennault, Kentucky. Willet has been everything from a country singer, comedy writer, actor, and now Youtube star. According to Willett, he's had "over 800 jobs in front of the camera", mostly uncredited and non-speaking roles. His most notable acting performances were on the NBC series Dear John, but he's also played small roles on Happy Days and The Drew Carey Show.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO