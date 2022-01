Exeter High School and the Cooperative Middle School (CMS) were awarded Robotics Education Development Program grants from the NH Department of Education (NH DOE) to assist in expanding student participation in robotics education. The funds total $18,201 for three SAU 16 schools, including one that was recently awarded to Newfields Elementary School. Grant funds will be used to help students learn more about educational and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM), while building critical life skills and work-related foundations for students in kindergarten through high school.

EXETER, NH ・ 11 DAYS AGO