Hybrid LPG Week unites industry in Dubai, online

By Danielle Pesta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World LPG Association (WLPGA) hosted LPG Week 2021 in Dubai and virtually Dec. 5-9, with the theme “Energizing Tomorrow.”. WLPGA’s Expo 2020 – postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic – took place concurrently, with the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”. The hybrid...

