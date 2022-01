On behalf of the sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, I want to wish all of our readers much joy and blessing in this new year. In recent weeks, as we have been hearing about the beginnings of the life of Jesus, a particular word has struck me. The word is “ponder.” When the angel Gabriel came to announce to Mary that she was to bear the Savior, we read, “But she was greatly troubled at what was said and pondered what sort of greeting this might be” (Luke 1:29).

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO