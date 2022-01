I watched about 5 mins of this show and then I changed channels because I thought it was dreadful! I usually love watching outtakes, but the few I saw were so slight and un-funny I didn't bother to continue watching. I saw one cast member have a slight trip, a few fluffed lines but the rest was just the cast members laughing hysterically about nothing very much. It was little more than an ego trip for them and appeared more funny to them than it was to the audience. To me it felt like when on occasion people around you are crying with laughter from a joke you're not "in on" and how awkward and irritated that makes you feel! I Just wondered wheter anyone else thought the same, or can tell me whether it got any better!

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO