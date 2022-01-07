ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Zoo Study Finds Animal DNA Floating in Air

By Cara Murez
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Take a whiff of the air in a zoo and you could breathe in the animals' DNA – not just the smell of the food they eat or their waste, a new study suggests. Sampling the air from local zoos,...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Saint Louis County, MO
Lifestyle
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
Saint Louis County, MO
Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
kyma.com

Zoo animals feast on unsold Christmas trees

(Reuters) -Dinner is served. And there is only one item on the menu - Christmas trees. Elephants and other animals at a zoo and animal park in Berlin were treated to a belated Christmas feast of unsold Christmas trees on Wednesday (December 29), clearly enjoying the publicity-grabbing recycling event. The...
ANIMALS
Washington Post

For Berlin Zoo animals, the tastiest Christmas leftovers are the trees

Bison and ibexes munching on fir leaves. Reindeer prodding branches with their antlers. Elephants tossing trees on their backs and nibbling on the conifers. These were the playful scenes Wednesday at the Berlin Zoo, where animals feasted on and cavorted with leftover Christmas trees. The roughly 200 firs were donated by nearby retailers to give the animals a “festival for the senses,” according to a zoo statement.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Dna Sequences#Healthday News#York University#Current Biology
Wired

Scientists Capture Airborne Animal DNA for the First Time

As a graduate student, Kristine Bohmann made a few sacrifices to obtain her academic pedigree, like wading into a leech-infested stream in Madagascar to collect genetic clues about nearby wildlife by examining the parasites’ guts. To do so, she first had to allow them to cling to her bare skin. “I acted as human bait,” says Bohmann, an associate professor of evolutionary genomics at the University of Copenhagen. “These leeches would actually have fed on animals in the rainforest, drawn their blood, and are excellent preservers of DNA.”
WILDLIFE
openculture.com

Animals Laugh Too: UCLA Study Finds Laughter in 65 Species, from Rats to Cows

Every pet owner knows that animals love to play, but laughter seems reserved for humans, a few apes, and maybe a few birds good at mimicking humans and apes. As it turns out, according to a new article published in the journal Bioacoustics, laughter has been “documented in at least 65 species,” Jessica Wolf writes at UCLA Newsroom. “That list includes a variety of primates, domestic cows and dogs, foxes, seals, and mongooses, as well as three bird species, including parakeets and Australian magpies.” This is a far cry from just a few years ago when apes and rats were the “only known animals to get the giggles,” as Liz Langley wrote at National Geographic in 2015.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

‘Deltacron’: Lab contamination likely responsible for Delta and Omicron hybrid, scientists say

An apparent coronavirus strain that combines mutations from both the Omicron and Delta variants is likely to be the result of laboratory contamination, scientists have said.Fears emerged over the weekend that a new strain of Covid, dubbed ‘Deltacron’, had emerged from a so-called recombination event - when two variants co-infect a patient and exchange mutations to produce a new viral offspring.Twenty-five sequences of Deltacron have been reported to date, but experts have insisted there is no evidence to suggest that Omicron and Delta have combined to generate a new variant.“This is almost certainly not a biological recombinant of the...
SCIENCE
knpr

Scientists vacuum zoo animals' DNA out of the air

A key part of protecting endangered species is figuring out where they're living. Now researchers say they have found a powerful new tool that could help: vacuuming DNA out of the air. "This is a bit of a crazy idea," admits Elizabeth Clare, a molecular ecologist at York University in...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
News On 6

London Zoo Begins Annual Animal Count

London Zoo started its annual stock-take on Tuesday, with zookeepers counting animals big and small, from lions and tigers to colonies of ants. New arrivals to the zoo in the past year included Asiatic lioness Arya, and three snappy big-headed turtles which hatched in the reptile house. Sumatran tiger Gaysha...
ANIMALS
fishgame.com

COVID-19 Virus Impacting Zoo Animals

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) announced confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in two spotted hyenas at a zoo in Colorado. These are the first hyenas confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus worldwide. Samples from a variety of species at the...
ANIMALS
wildlife.org

Pulling animal DNA from thin air

When researcher Elizabeth Clare was charged with exploring how environmental DNA carried in the air could be used to detect mammals, she was surprised by what she found. Nothing. The technique, which looks for traces of animals’ genetic material in the water, soil and air, is increasingly being used to show the presence species that are otherwise hard to find. But no one, it seemed, was using eDNA, as it’s known, to check air samples for animal life.
WILDLIFE
FingerLakes1.com

Finding a Dead Animal in Your Air Conditioning Ductwork; Here Is What to Do

Nuisance wildlife commonly make their way into homes, garages, and places of business. There are many different places in these buildings where animals decide to live, raise their young, and cause serious damage. Oftentimes, these nuisance animals can end up dying somewhere in the building, causing terrible odors, as well as the potential for diseases and germs to be spread. If you find a dead animal in your air conditioning ductwork, continue reading to learn what to do.
ANIMALS
theenergymix.com

Air Sampling Technique for Animal DNA Could Be Boon for Biodiversity

Two separate teams of scientists have tested a potential new way to identify the invisible, the secretive and the hard-to-track species that make the wilderness truly wild: sniff the air. The technique may help address a biodiversity emergency that is unfolding in tandem with the climate crisis. Each group of...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy