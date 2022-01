Dear Dr. Roach • Since I suffer from age-associated cognitive impairment, I read with interest an advertisement that claims that this condition may be caused by fish oil, which I have been taking regularly for many years. That ad says that “a highly-acclaimed MD” states that today’s low-grade supermarket fish oil is causing the surge in America’s memory crisis. It claims that the brain needs DHA, but over the years, the DHA content in fish oil has plummeted and is being replaced with ALA. This is being attributed to fish oil being produced by farmed, instead of wild, fish and that their formula will restore brain function. I’m desperate to try anything, but don’t want to substitute snake oil for fish oil. Is there any truth to that claim, or is this merely advertising fluff? — W.P.

