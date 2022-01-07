ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks bounce between gains and losses in early US trading

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Friday as weakness in technology stocks again weighs on the broader market. The S&P 500 shrugged off an early decline and was up 0.1%. The Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Bond yields rose after traders interpreted the latest monthly jobs report as indicating...

Times Daily

Stocks shake off an early loss, end higher as tech rebounds

Stocks shook off an early slide and closed higher Tuesday as Wall Street welcomed more modest moves in the bond market after a recent surge in Treasury yields weighed on the market. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.59% higher to $1,064.40 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.41% to 15,153.45 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $179.09 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS A whiff of optimism ahead of U.S. inflation

Jan 12 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. A WHIFF OF OPTIMISM AHEAD OF U.S. INFLATION (0842 GMT) The upbeat sentiment which lifted Wall Street and Asia is now doing its...
MarketWatch

Gold futures tally a third straight session gain

Gold futures settled higher for a third straight session on Tuesday. Comments from the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell at his confirmation hearing for a second four-year term as chairman did little to sway expectations for higher inflation and volatility in financial markets. Powell said the central bank's plans to raise interest rates should not throw a wrench in the economy or damage the job market, essentially painting a picture of a "soft landing" rather than a recession. "As spooked as all the markets have been by the Fed's shift to more-hawkish rhetoric, I think Powell's testimony served as reassurance that the central bank won't move too drastically and will keep the health of the economy as its foremost priority," Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, told MarketWatch. February gold rose $19.70, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,818.50 an ounce, with most-active prices settled at their highest since Jan. 5, FactSet data show.
