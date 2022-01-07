ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

2022: Euphoria Season 2 Premiere

wmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchafer went all-out at the 2021 Met Gala, resurrecting...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Wants Relationship With Kim Kardashian ‘To Last’: He ‘Refuses To Screw It Up’

Pete Davidson considers Kim Kardashian ‘the most important relationship’ he’s ever had, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete Davidson, 28, is all in with new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41. “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” an insider close to the Saturday Night Live actor spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up,” they added.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Cher and Saweetie Are the Perfect Odd Couple in Their MAC Campaign

In an odd couple no one saw coming, Saweetie and Cher have united as the stars of MAC Cosmetics’s latest campaign. “I was always Cher but didn’t have the luxury of make-up at four,” the 75-year-old icon wrote on Instagram, noting that she’s joined the 25-year-old as brand ambassador of the beauty giant. “Now I have MAC 🥳💄💅💃💋.” Naturally, she also posted several singular tweets about the coming together with the rapper (whom she’s either mistaken the name of or given a nickname). “Saweet Is so cool,” Cher wrote. “When We Filmed We Were Nonstop Talking,But What Mesmerized Me,Besides Her Beauty, Acting,& Style [were] HER FINGERNAILS.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euphoria#Contact Lenses#Met Gala#Getty Images
StyleCaster

Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Kanye Dating Julia Fox After He Begged to Get Back Together

Over it. Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Julia Fox‘s relationship proves that Yeezy founder’s antics don’t even faze her anymore. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage and two years of dating. Less than a year after her divorce filing, Kim started dating Pete Davidson before asking a California court to make her legally single again and restore her maiden name. Yet her estranged husband wasn’t ready to let go: In November 2021, Kanye posted an impassioned plea begging Kim to get back together with him amid her romance with Pete....
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Were Just Spotted Boarding a Private Jet to the Bahamas

2022 update: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still going strong! After some speculation that they might have cooled off due to not spending New Year's Eve together, the couple were just spotted boarding a private jet to The Bahamas, and The Daily Mail has some super blurry pics over this way if you're in the mood to see the vague outlines of Pete and Kim.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

As Kanye West Begins New Romance, He Allegedly Has Feelings About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson

As the weeks were winding down in 2021, Kanye West was making a seriously public effort to win back his wife, Kim Kardashian. He even copped to all his wrongdoings and mistakes in their relationship that led to her filing for divorce in February. However, the rapper has also (in the same timeframe) been linked to not one, not two but three women. His latest romance just recently started but, not-so-surprisingly, West still apparently has feelings about Kardashian and her new beau (Pete Davidson) getting more serious.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Still Thinks Kim Is His ‘Soulmate’—He’s Only Dating Julia Fox as a ‘Distraction’

Between Kanye West, Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian, there’s only one woman that the rapper really wants—and anyone else is simply a placeholder. Kanye has been spotted on a string of dates in Miami and New York City with the Uncut Gems actress since early January 2022. The outings come nearly a year after Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February 2021 following seven years of marriage. Ever since, the rapper has been expressing his desire to get back together with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and he’s gone to great lengths to prove his interest—including begging...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Gigi Hadid Looks Just Like Ariana Grande in Her Latest Instagram Pics

Ariana Grande has found herself an unlikely celebrity doppelgänger in supermodel Gigi Hadid. Over the weekend, Gigi shared several photos from her most recent Moschino campaign on Instagram, and in the pics, she looks like she could be Ari's twin. In one of the snapshots, Gigi wears a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses with a lollipop to match, and in another, she went full mod in a plaid bustier top with a coordinating miniskirt and jacket.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Kanye Goes on Massive Shopping Spree, Comes Back with Yeezy x Gap x Balenciaga Collab

In many ways, Kanye West is a man of habit. So, when he wears variations on the same uniform for months on end (these days, that means a Yeezy Gap-style hoodie under Balenciaga outerwear, with well-worn jeans tucked into some aggro boots), holds power meetings at several Sant Ambroeus locations in Manhattan, goes to Carbone with Julia Fox twice in one week (in two different cities!), and buys out every Balenciaga store along the Eastern Seaboard, it’s all par for the course. He's just doing the stuff he loves—until he's doing something a little more.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Kanye Booked a Photoshoot to Make Out With Julia Fox on Their 2nd Date—See the Steamy Pics

Just days after debuting their romance, Kanye West and Julia Fox’s photos have been published following a photoshoot booked by the Yeezy founder himself. Kanye and Julia—who have sparked dating rumors since early January 2022—took their relationship public on January 6, 2022, with an exclusive photoshoot and feature in Interview Magazine. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the Uncut Gems actress said of Kanye, who is in the midst of an ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmagazine.com

Kanye and Demna Are Bringing Balenciaga to Gap

Kanye West and Demna Gvasalia just can’t get enough of each other. Well, technically Ye and Demna: The rapper and creative director of Balenciaga have both taken on mononyms since beginning their sartorial love affair during Ye’s Donda rollout last summer. (Most memorably by orchestrating Ye’s viral “re-marriage” to Kim Kardashian West at a stadium in Chicago.) Clearly, the pair’s bond is stronger than ever. This June, they plan to launch their most their most ambitious collaboration yet: Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Kanye Delivers "Heaven and Hell" Visual/Debut YEEZY Gap TV Commercial

Following the announcement of a monumental Balenciaga partnership, Kanye West has returned to share the music video for “Heaven and Hell,” which also serves as the debut. TV commercial. Additionally, the visual/commercial is accompanied by the release of the signature YEEZY Gap Hoodie in both Black (featured in the music video) and blue.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy