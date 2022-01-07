Sixers will fully guarantee Paul Reed's contract for the rest of the season

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers put some faith in one of their younger guys for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

Paul Reed had his $1.5 million contract guaranteed for 2022 ahead of the deadline for the team to either guarantee it or waive him. Reed is sidelined in the league’s health and safety protocol, but he has shown flashes this season despite averaging only 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in limited minutes.

Reed was the G League MVP and the G League Rookie of the Year in 2021. He has shown nice potential in the NBA on the defensive end, but he still needs development in other areas. The Sixers guaranteeing his deal gives him the opportunity to do so in Philadelphia.

