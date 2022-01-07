ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-scooter rental firm Spin to lay off a quarter of its staff

(Reuters) – Electric scooter rental firm Spin said on Friday it will lay off 25% of its employees, as part of the company’s restructuring plan to exit open permit markets. San Francisco-based Spin was...

