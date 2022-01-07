ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson chart

Princeton Daily Clarion
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Ohio State Coaching News

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator. Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator. Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Embarrassing Jaguars News

It’s been a season full of bad, embarrassing news for the Jacksonville Jaguars and it doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. The Jaguars will wrap up their disastrous 2021 regular season on Sunday. The season, highlighted by Urban Meyer’s mid-season firing, cannot finish fast enough for the AFC South franchise.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
On3.com

Nick Saban provides injury update on Alabama offensive linemen

Nick Saban is hopeful he will have healthy offensive linemen for the national championship. The Alabama coach said Friday that starting right tackle Chris Owens and starting right guard Emil Ekiyor both practiced this week. He is hopeful they will be able to play Monday against Georgia. Both players suffered...
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to crazy Georgia touchdown

The Georgia Bulldogs offense struggled for much of the College Football Playoff National Championship, but they got a clutch catch at the perfect time to help them pull ahead of Alabama. Alabama held Georgia to only 13 points until the fourth quarter and Georgia needed a big play in the...
The Tuscaloosa News

Why is Nick Saban smiling? Does Alabama football coach know something we don't? | Deas

INDIANAPOLIS — Why is Nick Saban smiling?. The Alabama football coach got off the team's flight early Friday evening wearing a spiffy leather bomber jacket and walked across the tarmac into a receiving area where he held a brief arrival news conference in advance of the College Football Playoff championship. He started with a joke about why the briefing wasn't happening outside, where it was 18 degrees. He told it with a beaming smile.
The Big Lead

Jim Harbaugh Sounds Desperate to Leave Michigan

After finally slaying the Ohio State dragon, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh seems to believe he's done everything he set out to do at his alma mater and is ready to bolt the collegiate levels and return to the lucratively-greener pastures of the NFL. Don't believe me? Just listen to...
