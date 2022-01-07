Thompson chart

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO