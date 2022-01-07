ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF 7,000,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

By Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
 3 days ago

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ("Alexandria" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARE) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a public offering price of $210.00 per share. In connection with the offering,...

MarketWatch

Car-sharing company Turo files for IPO

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. Turo, based in San Francisco, filed to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TURO, and underwriters include JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. "Our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use," Turo said in its prospectus, adding that its business is "resilient" as it "dynamically adjusts" to the needs of car owners and car renters. For the nine months ended on Sept. 30, Turo had sales of $330.5 million, up 207% from sales of $107.8 million for the same period in 2020, the company said. Net loss rose to $129.3 million, from $51.7 million for the same period in 2020. After a record-shattering 2021, the IPO market is expected to welcome companies such as grocery-delivery service Instacart, data-analytics company Databricks, and
ECONOMY
The Press

Alexandria Venture Investments Achieves Fifth Consecutive Annual #1 Most Active Corporate Investor in Biopharma

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Venture Investments, the strategic venture capital platform of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its "Healthcare Investments and Exits: Annual 2022 Report" as the #1 most active corporate investor in biopharma by new deal volume (2020–2021) for the fifth consecutive year. This continued and important recognition is a testament to Alexandria's leadership in and highly impactful collaboration across the vital life science industry advancing transformative new modalities and platforms to meaningfully improve human health and reduce healthcare costs. Since its inception in 1996, Alexandria Venture Investments has strategically invested in disruptive life science, agrifoodtech, climate change and technology companies. Alexandria's robust venture activity is an integral component of the company's unique and multifaceted business and provides valuable insight into key industry and innovation trends; builds and strengthens its relationships with leading entrepreneurs and investors; and further bolsters its high-quality roster of over 800 innovative tenants.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES REORGANIZATION CLOSING DATE AND STOCK OFFERING RESULTS

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the proposed holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced today, that subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, it intends to close the mutual-to-stock conversion of the Bank and the related stock offering of the Company on January 12, 2022, at which time the Company will become the holding company of the Bank. The shares of common stock sold in the offering are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 13, 2022 under the ticker symbol "CFSB."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
State
Maryland State
The Press

The Crypto Company Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

MALIBU, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Company (OTC: CRCW), company that provides consulting services and education for distributed ledger technologies for the building of enterprise blockchain technology solutions, today announces its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB Venture"). The Company has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture as of today, under its same symbol "CRCW". Outstanding shares of The Crypto Company, previously quoted on the OTC Pink Market, will now be quoted on the OTCQB, without any further action needed.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Atalaya Capital Management closes inaugural real estate private equity fund

Atalaya Capital Management has held a final close for its inaugural real estate private equity fund, Atalaya Commercial Real Estate Fund I (ACRE). The fund closed with more than $100 million, including commitments from new and existing investors and employees of the firm. ACRE primarily will focus on control investments...
REAL ESTATE
The Press

PERFORMANCE BONDING SURETY & INSURANCE BROKERAGE, L.P. ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BRP GROUP, INC.

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Bonding Surety & Insurance Brokerage, L.P. ("Performance Bonding") is pleased to announce that its business will now be operated within the BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group") (NASDAQ: BRP) family through BRP Group's previously announced Partnership, BRP Group's nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, with Wood Gutmann & Bogart Insurance Brokers and certain of its affiliates and related entities (collectively, including Performance Bonding, "WGB"), which closed on December 1, 2021. BRP Group is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions.
BUSINESS
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (PKKFF, TNT) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company"), (OTC: PKKFF) (NASDAQ: TNT) securities between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Tenet investors have until January 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
Person
J.p. Morgan
Seekingalpha.com

Real Estate Is Bringing Down NOW Inc.'s Earnings Potential

DNOW has lost two-third market value in this oil downcycle. We know now that the oil industry's down cycle began in 2014. Since then, Distribution Now (DNOW) has lost nearly two-thirds of its market value. The post-pandemic world is witnessing booming economy and with it comes rising crude oil prices. But even after one year of stable and bullish crude oil prices, oil services company DNOW is not showing any signs of recovery. Why is that and when can DNOW investors expect any upside from the rising crude oil prices are the questions you will get the answers to in this article.
REAL ESTATE
crowdfundinsider.com

BrikkApp Announces Real Estate Marketplace Aggregating Global Offerings

BrikkApp, a European online real estate investment platform, is aggregating over 200 real estate investment crowdfunding platforms, according to a statement from the company. The new marketplace aims to simplify the process of matching money with investment opportunities around the world. BrikkApp notes that it also shows projects that are coming soon along with current offerings.
INTERNET
The Press

Dynavax Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX) today reported that it has granted nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 94,000 shares of Dynavax common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 2,500 shares of Dynavax common stock as inducements to 5 newly-hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

Performance Shipping - Assessing Recent Common Share Exchange Offer

Company offers to exchange 80% of outstanding common shares into newly issued Series B Preferred Shares. Exchange value amounts to $7 per common share. Note: I have covered Performance Shipping (PSHG) (formerly DCIX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company. Last...
MARKETS
