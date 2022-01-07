Duchess Catherine planning birthday celebrations for upcoming 40th

The Duchess of Cambridge has thanked supporters who have wished her a happy birthday.Kate, who turns 40 today, took to Twitter to personally thank everyone who had sent her messages on her birthday.It is rare for the duchess and her husband William to personally write their own tweets from the @KensingtonRoyal twitter page – with only one recent example of the duke telling the England football team they “can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves”.Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO