Duchess Catherine planning birthday celebrations for upcoming 40th

The Press
 3 days ago
Duchess Catherine planning birthday celebrations for upcoming 40th.

tatler.com

See the Duchess of Cambridge’s stunning 40th birthday portraits

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. 9 January is a special day for the Royal Family, as the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 40th birthday. Kensington Palace has marked the occasion with the release of three glamorous new portraits of Kate, unveiled on the eve of the significant milestone.
romper.com

Kate Middleton's 40th Birthday Plans Are Going To Be Super Laid-Back

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 on Sunday. It’s a milestone birthday for the mom of three, and she certainly wouldn’t be unusual if she wanted to celebrate with a big party, a holiday, a shopping spree. Maybe treat herself to a new tiara or something. But nope. This year Middleton’s 40th birthday plans are reportedly “low-key,” which is actually sort of in keeping with her laidback personality. When she’s not being a future Queen Consort, that is.
Observer

Kate Middleton Is Keeping Her 40th Birthday Celebrations Low-Key

The Duchess of Cambridge has a milestone birthday coming up, as she will celebrate the big 4-0 on January 9. Kate Middleton isn’t planning a lavish fête for her special day, though, as she’s keeping it low-key this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Duchess Kate is scaling...
Elite Daily

Kate Included Nods To Diana And Elizabeth In Her 40th Birthday Photos

No one does a birthday quite like a royal. On Sunday, Jan. 9, The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton turned 40-years-old, and in celebration of this milestone, the duchess shared three incredibly stunning portraits on Instagram. Not only did the royal serve three gorgeous looks, but Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday photos also honored Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth with a few subtle details.
womansday.com

Palace Releases Three New Portraits of Duchess Kate To Mark Her 40th Birthday

A birthday to remember! Ahead of Duchess Kate’s 40th birthday tomorrow, Kensington Palace have released three new portraits of the duchess to mark the special occasion. The photographs were taken in November last year at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, a venue the Duchess of Cambridge had recently visited on a royal engagement with Prince William.
The Independent

Duchess of Cambridge personally thanks well-wishers for birthday messages

The Duchess of Cambridge has thanked supporters who have wished her a happy birthday.Kate, who turns 40 today, took to Twitter to personally thank everyone who had sent her messages on her birthday.It is rare for the duchess and her husband William to personally write their own tweets from the @KensingtonRoyal twitter page – with only one recent example of the duke telling the England football team they “can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves”.Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three...
The Press

The Press

