Dynavax Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Venture Investments, the strategic venture capital platform of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its "Healthcare Investments and Exits: Annual 2022 Report" as the #1 most active corporate investor in biopharma by new deal volume (2020–2021) for the fifth consecutive year. This continued and important recognition is a testament to Alexandria's leadership in and highly impactful collaboration across the vital life science industry advancing transformative new modalities and platforms to meaningfully improve human health and reduce healthcare costs. Since its inception in 1996, Alexandria Venture Investments has strategically invested in disruptive life science, agrifoodtech, climate change and technology companies. Alexandria's robust venture activity is an integral component of the company's unique and multifaceted business and provides valuable insight into key industry and innovation trends; builds and strengthens its relationships with leading entrepreneurs and investors; and further bolsters its high-quality roster of over 800 innovative tenants.

