ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Dynavax Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

By Dynavax Technologies
The Press
The Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX) today reported that it has granted nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 94,000 shares of Dynavax common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 2,500 shares of Dynavax common stock as inducements to 5...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Sana Biotechnology, IASO Biotherapeutics, and Innovent Biologics Announce Non-Exclusive License Agreement for Clinically Validated BCMA CAR Construct

SEATTLE, SAN FRANCISCO, SAN JOSE, Calif., NANJING, China, SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative medicines, and Innovent Biologics ("Innovent", HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today jointly announced that the companies entered into an agreement pursuant to which Sana obtained from IASO Bio and Innovent non-exclusive commercial rights to a clinically validated fully-human BCMA CAR construct for use in certain in vivo gene therapy and ex vivo hypoimmune cell therapy applications. IASO Bio and Innovent will receive an upfront payment and are entitled to receive up to approximately $204 million in potential development and regulatory milestone payments across up to six products, as well as royalties.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Alexandria Venture Investments Achieves Fifth Consecutive Annual #1 Most Active Corporate Investor in Biopharma

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Venture Investments, the strategic venture capital platform of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its "Healthcare Investments and Exits: Annual 2022 Report" as the #1 most active corporate investor in biopharma by new deal volume (2020–2021) for the fifth consecutive year. This continued and important recognition is a testament to Alexandria's leadership in and highly impactful collaboration across the vital life science industry advancing transformative new modalities and platforms to meaningfully improve human health and reduce healthcare costs. Since its inception in 1996, Alexandria Venture Investments has strategically invested in disruptive life science, agrifoodtech, climate change and technology companies. Alexandria's robust venture activity is an integral component of the company's unique and multifaceted business and provides valuable insight into key industry and innovation trends; builds and strengthens its relationships with leading entrepreneurs and investors; and further bolsters its high-quality roster of over 800 innovative tenants.
BUSINESS
The Press

The Crypto Company Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

MALIBU, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Company (OTC: CRCW), company that provides consulting services and education for distributed ledger technologies for the building of enterprise blockchain technology solutions, today announces its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB Venture"). The Company has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture as of today, under its same symbol "CRCW". Outstanding shares of The Crypto Company, previously quoted on the OTC Pink Market, will now be quoted on the OTCQB, without any further action needed.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Restricted Stock#Dvax#Nasdaq Listing Rule#Company#Heplisav#The European Union#Curren
The Press

PERFORMANCE BONDING SURETY & INSURANCE BROKERAGE, L.P. ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BRP GROUP, INC.

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Bonding Surety & Insurance Brokerage, L.P. ("Performance Bonding") is pleased to announce that its business will now be operated within the BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group") (NASDAQ: BRP) family through BRP Group's previously announced Partnership, BRP Group's nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, with Wood Gutmann & Bogart Insurance Brokers and certain of its affiliates and related entities (collectively, including Performance Bonding, "WGB"), which closed on December 1, 2021. BRP Group is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions.
BUSINESS
The Press

Rigel to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

AMGEN AND BIOLABS LA AT THE LUNDQUIST INSTITUTE ANNOUNCE THAT KARMA BIOTECHNOLOGIES WILL RECEIVE THE SECOND AMGEN GOLDEN TICKET

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and BioLabs LA at the Lundquist Institute today announced that Karma Biotechnologies has been awarded the second Amgen Golden Ticket in Southern California. Karma Biotechnologies will receive one year of lab space at BioLabs LA at the Lundquist Institute (TLI) as well as additional facility benefits and connections to Amgen's scientific and business leaders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (PKKFF, TNT) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company"), (OTC: PKKFF) (NASDAQ: TNT) securities between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Tenet investors have until January 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
The Press

Illumina collaborates with Nashville Biosciences to accelerate medicines development

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Nashville Biosciences, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), today announced a multi-year agreement to accelerate medicines development through large-scale genomics and the establishment of a preeminent clinico-genomic resource. Using Illumina's next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, scientists and researchers will be able to better identify disease associations and targets for intervention by analyzing data derived from VUMC's extensive, high-quality biobank of approximately 250,000 de-identified human DNA samples and associated longitudinal, structured medical data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Illumina delivers 2021 results ahead of expectations, strong 2022 guidance and deep pipeline of long-term growth opportunities at 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Chief Executive Officer, Francis deSouza, discussed today the company's strong growth trajectory, including 2021 results and 2022 guidance. deSouza also announced new partnerships and technologies that will advance the company's mission of improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome.
BUSINESS
The Press

BioAtla Announces Clinical Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Study Mecbotamab Vedotin (BA3011) and Ozuriftamab Vedotin (BA3021) in Combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) for Treatment of Solid Tumors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to investigate BioAtla's two lead CAB-ADC candidates, BA3011 and BA3021, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 therapy Opdivo® (nivolumab).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

KKR's bid target TIM close to decision on new CEO - sources

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) is moving closer to appointing a new chief executive, with General Manager Pietro Labriola tipped as the frontrunner, four sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. TIM, which faces a 10.8 billion euro ($12.24 billion) takeover approach from U.S. private equity investor KKR, has...
BUSINESS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
32K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy