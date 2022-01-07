ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penelope Cruz praises Salma Hayek for letting her stay with her after her move to LA

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Penelope Cruz has praised Salma Hayek for giving her a place to stay when she first moved to Los Angeles. The 47-year-old actress has looked back on her years-long friendship with Salma, as she said the fellow Hollywood star was kind enough to picked her up from the airport when she...

