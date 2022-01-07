ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navitas' Next-Gen GaN IC Powers OPPO's Reno7 Pro 'League of Legends'™ Limited-Edition 50W 'Cookie' Fast Charger

By Navitas Semiconductor, Powerland Technology Inc., OPPO
 3 days ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor announced today that its GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) ICs power OPPO's new 50W ultra-thin and ultra-fast 'League of Legions' limited-edition fast charger. This 'collectable' version of OPPO's ground-breaking 'cookie' charger has an extraordinary thin and light body and an innovative 'lanyard'...

#Power Electronics#Power Density#Oppo#Chargers#Navitas Semiconductor#League Of Legions#Riot Games#League Of Legends#Nv6115#Acf
