Navitas' Next-Gen GaN IC Powers OPPO's Reno7 Pro 'League of Legends'™ Limited-Edition 50W 'Cookie' Fast Charger
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor announced today that its GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) ICs power OPPO's new 50W ultra-thin and ultra-fast 'League of Legions' limited-edition fast charger. This 'collectable' version of OPPO's ground-breaking 'cookie' charger has an extraordinary thin and light body and an innovative 'lanyard'...www.thepress.net
