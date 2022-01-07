Navitas' Next-Gen GaN IC Powers OPPO's Reno7 Pro 'League of Legends'™ Limited-Edition 50W 'Cookie' Fast Charger

IQOO will vie for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered flagship dominance with the launch of its new 9 flagship series in early January 2022. Like those of Xiaomi, these smartphones will be capable of charging at up to 120 watts (W). The brand has indicated that they might come in slimmer packaging - however, it seems there will still be a power brick in these boxes.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO