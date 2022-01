The former owner of the 564-unit community picked up the asset for almost half the price back in 2015. MG Properties Group has acquired the 564-unit 3300 Tamarac Apartments in Denver, for $141 million. NorthMarq brokered the sale on behalf of the seller, Gelt Inc., and also originated a $91.7 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for the buyer, public records show. The mortgage is scheduled to mature in February 2029.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO