MG Properties expands Denver portfolio with 3300 Tamarac Apartments

The management is still restructuring the portfolio to multifamily properties with only 3 office buildings left. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) can be a good choice for hedging against inflation and a potential bear market in 2022. It is due to the massive restructuring of its real estate portfolio from office buildings to multifamily homes. This change can be the backbone for future dividend increases that I expect to happen in 2023. The only reason why I am neutral right now is that the company saw a 160% stock price appreciation in 2021 and I am not expecting any dividend increases. I also want to see when the portfolio restructuring finishes what are the management's intentions with the rental cash flows from the new multifamily properties.

