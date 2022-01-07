ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: The factor that ultimately led to Arbery judge's decision

 3 days ago

Criminal defense attorney Page Pate says that the lack...

www.thepress.net

wfxg.com

Judge hands down life sentence for Ahmaud Arbery killers

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. Greg and Travis...
mediaite.com

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison, Judge Lambasts ‘Absolutely Chilling’ Murder and ‘Lack of Remorse’

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were each sentenced to life in prison on Friday after the late 25-year-old’s family had earlier asked the court to show them no mercy. Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan to life sentences for the February 2020 killing of Arbery, who was out jogging when he was shot to death in a Georgia neighborhood.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Judge sentences Arbery's murderers to life in prison. It's ‘an exercise in accountability,’ he says

The three white men who murdered unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery nearly two years ago outside Brunswick were each sentenced on Friday to life in prison — Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, without the possibility of parole, and William “Roddie” Bryan with the possibility of parole after serving at least 30 years.
news3lv.com

Judge gives Arbery killers life in prison; no parole for father, son

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTGS) — BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Travis McMichael has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years, without the possibility of parole. Greg McMichael has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years, without the possibility of parole. William Roddie Bryan Jr....
NewsBreak
rolling out

Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers sentenced

Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black jogger who was chased through a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood in February 2020, cornered and killed like an animal, has received a measure of justice. The three men convicted of murdering Arbery have been sentenced to life. Father and son and Travis McMichael were sentenced to...
WDEF

Mom pleads guilty to molestation of her child

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The trial of a northwest Georgia mother ended before a verdict was reached this week. Instead, 48 year old Sally Ann Garcia pleaded guilty to the charges. She was accused of child molestation and incest for abusing her own child. Judge Jim Wilbanks concluded “horrific...
Free Lance-Star

Prince Andrew accuser agreed not to sue 'other defendants' in Epstein deal

Prince Andrew's sexual assault accuser had agreed not to sue "other potential defendants" related to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex crimes, a once-confidential document released Monday showed. Lawyers for the British royal argue that the settlement, unveiled by a New York court, means Virginia Giuffre's US lawsuit against the prince should be dismissed.
BBC

Porthcawl one-punch killer Christopher George jailed

A "morally despicable" killer who ended a man's life with one punch has been sentenced to five years in prison. Christopher George, of Heol-Y-Berllan, Pyle, Bridgend county, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month. He left Carl Chinnock, 50, with a serious head injury in Porthcawl's Salt...
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
Deadline

Alec Baldwin Rejects Claim He Isn’t Complying With The ‘Rust’ Shooting Investigation

Today actor Alec Baldwin commented on his Instagram page that he is complying with the police investigation involving the shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins and injured the director on the New Mexico set of the film Rust, despite not submitting his phone to the authorities. Hutchins was shot by a live round from a prop gun “discharged” by star Alec Baldwin. The actor stated he wasn’t aware the gun he was holding was a live weapon as the police are looking to find where the live round came from. Baldwin rebukes the fact that he isn’t cooperating but the current issue...

