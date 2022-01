Stamford’s Jerkyz Restaurant and Rum Bar donated 300 Thanksgiving meals to the community on Nov. 25. The meals were available for pickup at the restaurant, located on Summer Street, during Thanksgiving Day afternoon. Each three-course meal included a choice of grilled chicken or shrimp, vegetables, soup, macaroni and cheese, potato salad and rolls with cake for dessert and a bottle of juice to drink. Opened by Owner and Chef Joab Taylor in January 2021, Jerkyz is an authentic Jamaican restaurant specializing in fusion Caribbean cuisine, located in Stamford’s Downtown Bedford Street District. “Hunger is an epidemic. One that can easily be solved if we all take an active stance against it,” Taylor said on Jerkyz Instagram page, @eatjerkyz. “Far too many people in the Stamford area go hungry on a daily basis. As families are still trying to get back on their feet after COVID hit in 2020, we are witnessing record numbers of Americans suffering from hunger and food insecurity. A problem which persists even more during the holiday season.” Taylor spoke with media on his team’s efforts, as well as with TV station, News 12 Connecticut.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO