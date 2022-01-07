ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

HEALTH CANADA PROVIDES A NO-OBJECTION LETTER TO ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS: A CLINICAL TRIAL ASSESSING PSILOCYBIN SAFETY AND EXPLORING PSYCHOLOGICAL OUTCOME IN LICENSED MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS

 5 days ago

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - ATMA Journey Centers Inc. ("ATMA") has been granted a No Objection Letter ("NOL") by Health Canada, a crucial step towards opening ATMA's first sponsored clinical trial. The trial participants are licensed health care providers enrolled in a psychedelic-assisted therapy program. The trial's primary goal...

