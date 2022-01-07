How the housing market changed in 2021

The average home value in the United States increased by nearly 20% in 2021, and while there were several factors that fueled this gain, it's fair to say that mortgage rates hovering near all-time lows didn't hurt. However, with the Federal Reserve expected to raise rates in 2022, what would happen to the housing market if we saw mortgage rates increase? In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 16, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Marc Rapport, and Jason Hall shared their thoughts.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO