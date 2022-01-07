ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

How the housing market changed in 2021

By Angelica Leicht
Parsons Sun
 3 days ago

Real estate platform ZeroDown has compiled a...

www.parsonssun.com

Housing Market Running Past the Labor Market in Idaho

Betsy Russell reports for Boise Dev on the implications of recent data from the Idaho Department of Labor showing the two sides of Idaho's booming economy. On the one hand, wages in the state have grown between 25% and 32% since 2015. On the other, housing prices have increased 150% during that same time span.
Will Rising Interest Rates Cause Home Prices to Crash in 2022?

The average home value in the United States increased by nearly 20% in 2021, and while there were several factors that fueled this gain, it's fair to say that mortgage rates hovering near all-time lows didn't hurt. However, with the Federal Reserve expected to raise rates in 2022, what would happen to the housing market if we saw mortgage rates increase? In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 16, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Marc Rapport, and Jason Hall shared their thoughts.
4 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2022

You may want to put your plans on hold for a while. The 2022 housing market is starting off with sluggish inventory and high prices. Between that and personal concerns, you may want to pause your home buying plans. If you missed out on a chance to buy a home...
Mortgage Outlook: Rates May Stand Still in January

I predict that mortgage rates will stay about the same in January. They're more likely to dip modestly than to rise. The omicron variant of COVID-19 might exert its strongest impact on the U.S. economy and health care system in January, before easing up in February. I expect the economic effect of January's omicron wave to keep a lid on mortgage rates.
Lending Tree Housing Market Forecast

Forecast predicts that housing prices should stabilize into the new year. According to National Mortgage Professional, though not as tumultuous as 2020, the housing market was red hot for most of 2021. Homeowners saw their home values skyrocket, using the opportunity to tap into their home equity. Meanwhile, plenty of people took advantage of near-record low mortgage rates to purchase a home or refinance their mortgage, which helped offset the cost of dramatic home price increases.
Inflation is hitting the housing market, forcing South Florida buyers and sellers to change course

As inflation rises across the country, some buyers and sellers in South Florida are adjusting their home process to compensate. With the market in the region already red hot, real estate agents say they have been dealing with sellers who want to bump up their sell date, to take advantage of higher prices in case inflation slows the market while some buyers are also accelerating their buying ...
Sales of Newly Built Homes Drop as Prices Inch Higher

Despite an increase in supply, rising mortgage rates, and slowing sales in November, the median price of newly built homes rose nearly 19% year-over-year, reports CNBC. At the current sales pace, inventory for existing homes has reached a historically low 2-month supply, causing prices to jump yet again after months of steady gains.
What Does 2022 Have in Store for Property Taxes?

Homeowners should be prepared to pay up in 2022. Home values and property taxes tend to go hand in hand. Since property values are up right now, we can expect property taxes to follow suit. Owning a home means more than just covering a mortgage payment. It also means having...
