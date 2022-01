Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination rate hasn’t changed much despite a statewide advisory urging people to get vaccinated. Around 61.5% of Wisconsin’s population has had one vaccination dose. That’s a little less than 3.5 million people. Dane, Menominee, and Door counties are the only ones with vaccination rates over 70%. Wisconsin is heading into the last week of the year averaging just more than 25,000 COVID-19 shots each week. The state Department of Health Services also reports an average of about 17,000 booster shots each week.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO