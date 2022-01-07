ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Sunderland in pictures: Echo readers share their fantastic photographs to start 2022 in style

By Debra Fox
Sunderland Echo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo kick off the new year, we launched a search on social media to find our new Facebook cover image – and the response from our readers...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sunderland Echo

The stories you read the most on the Sunderland Echo website in 2021

Our teams, while working from home, have been there throughout, bringing you all the latest news on Sunderland and the surrounding areas, from breaking news, sport and crime stories to lifestyle and retro content. In 2021, the Echo website received 50million page views – and here’s the top 10 most-read...
U.K.
inkfreenews.com

Video Highlights Christmas Photos Readers Shared

WARSAW — The response was fantastic. InkFreeNews received a wide variety of holiday photos from our readers, ranging from a baby’s first Christmas to experiences visiting Santa Claus. We even received photos of decorations, preparations for Christmas, furry kids ready for Christmas and many more. Every photo we...
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Echo
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Readers share their favorite photos of 2021

Recently, The Daily Independent invited its readers to send in their favorite photos taken during 2021 to share with the community. We received several photos from local photographers which we pass on for your enjoyment. If you have a story idea or photo you would like to share with The...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Salt Lake Tribune

Rick Egan: Sharing the story in pictures

Earlier this year I shared with supporters a behind-the-scenes look at memorable photos made over my 36 years as a Tribune photographer. See the link and password below if you would like to view the video slideshow. It has been an honor to work as a photojournalist, and it has...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sunderland Echo

9 pictures as Sunderland sees first snow of 2022

Snow fall arrived in Sunderland at around 11am this morning, January 6 as a Yellow Weather Warning for ice and snow was put in place across the region. It was a belated white Christmas for residents in Penshaw with the footpath up to the Monument carpeted in snow, while dog walkers in Herrington Country Park had to pull on their wellies and walking boots to deal with the wintry conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
MassLive.com

2021 pictures of the year from The Republican’s photographers

The photographers at The Republican have chosen some of their favorite images of the past year to share once again. From court cases to COVID cases, staff photographers Don Treeger and Hoang “Leon” Nguyen spent their days in the cities and towns that make up our Pioneer Valley, pointing lenses at the good and the bad.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Caledonian Record-News

Local Photographer Shares Latest Works At Satellite Gallery

LYNDONVILLE — To usher in the new year, the Satellite Gallery, at 71 Depot St., will display photographs by Keith Chamberlin. The exhibit opens Friday, Jan. 7. Hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. and by appointment. “This show is actually two shows, separated by 40 years,” says Chamberlin....
PHOTOGRAPHY
Sunderland Echo

Ponies, pond dipping and perfect bike skills - nine pictures remembering happy times in West Boldon

We have them both and plenty more besides in a look back at Gazette archive photos from West Boldon. Every one of these images were taken in West Boldon over the years and our selection also includes schoolchildren learning about bike safety in 2015, a charity night at the Wheatsheaf in 2005 and a foal paying a visit to the Horseshoe Day Nursery in 2006.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Best friends: Readers share photos of their pets

Editor’s note: The Daily Reporter will feature pets of local readers once a month, from dogs and cats to reptiles and farm animals. To submit a photo of your family favorite, email dr-editorial@greenfieldreporter.com and include your name, the name of your pet, the names of any people that may be in the photo, and a short description of what makes your pet special to you. Please include “Pets Page” in the subject line of the email.
PETS
Fox 19

Share your snow pictures, videos

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!. Parts of the Tri-State are expected to see its first accumulating snow of 2022. If your area is getting snow, you can send your photos and videos to FOX19 NOW. Submit all the snow pics and videos you want by clicking the green “add media” icon below.
CINCINNATI, OH
Upworthy

Woman gets revenge on Thanksgiving after boyfriend's mom was constantly rude to her

On Thanksgiving Day, one woman decided to stick it to her boyfriend's hateful mother. A few days after the holiday, she took to Reddit's "Am I the Asshole?" forum to ask fellow users if she made a mistake by allegedly "ruining Thanksgiving." She explained that her boyfriend's mom had spent the past few months being terribly rude to her, calling her by the wrong name and generally putting her down. Rather than calling her by her real name Jenny, she would refer to her by another random name, Janet. So, when his mother suggested that "Janet" cook the turkey for Thanksgiving, the Reddit user utilized the opportunity to be petty.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

Ricki Lake shares photos of her seaside wedding

Talk show host Ricki Lake just got married. Lake tied the knot with Ross Burningham on Jan. 2, she shared in an Instagram post. The couple announced their engagement last May. "The happiest of days! 1/2/22" she captioned a handful of images. "#gratitude #love #abundance #family" Lake, 53, told "Good...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy