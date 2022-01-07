New MRI Technique Might Help Spot MS Sooner

If you hum while you read this, your body could experience beneficial side effects from the vibrations. For one, the resulting oscillation as you exhale helps circulate healthy nitric-rich air within the nasal sinuses, which creates a better environment to help protect against pathogens. "If you do 10 seconds of humming, all the air is exchanged," says Eddie Weitzberg, M.D., a researcher at the Karolinska Institute and an intensive care physician at Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden. "With normal breathing, it takes between a half-hour and one hour." The better ventilation may help guard against sinus infections, especially in those prone to recurrent ones, he says.

