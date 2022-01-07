ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Zoo Study Finds Animal DNA Floating in Air

By Cara Murez
thechronicle-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Take a whiff of the air in a zoo...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

For Berlin Zoo animals, the tastiest Christmas leftovers are the trees

Bison and ibexes munching on fir leaves. Reindeer prodding branches with their antlers. Elephants tossing trees on their backs and nibbling on the conifers. These were the playful scenes Wednesday at the Berlin Zoo, where animals feasted on and cavorted with leftover Christmas trees. The roughly 200 firs were donated by nearby retailers to give the animals a “festival for the senses,” according to a zoo statement.
ANIMALS
Popular Science

Airborne animal DNA could help biologists track endangered species

When you leave a zoo, you physically carry traces of the animals home with you. A pair of new studies, published together in the journal Current Biology, found that by simply filtering air around zoos, researchers could recover genetic material from surrounding animals. They didn’t just detect the captive animals, though—the teams captured environmental DNA‚ or eDNA, from chicken and fish fed to those animals, and from wild and domestic creatures living nearby.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Zoos#The Animals#Healthday News
Scientist

Scientists ID Dozens of Plants, Animals from Free-Floating DNA

For a little more than a decade, scientists have been filtering water samples from aquariums, rivers, lakes, and even the ocean to obtain DNA that was shed by fish and other aquatic life. The goal: to use this environmental DNA (eDNA) to monitor aquatic species. Now, a trio of papers—two on animals, and one on plants—suggest it’s also possible to detect and identify terrestrial organisms using eDNA floating in the air.
WILDLIFE
fishgame.com

COVID-19 Virus Impacting Zoo Animals

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) announced confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in two spotted hyenas at a zoo in Colorado. These are the first hyenas confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus worldwide. Samples from a variety of species at the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
thechronicle-news.com

New Worry: 'Flurona,' When COVID Meets the Flu

MONDAY, Jan. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's a COVID phenomenon that had, until now, gone relatively unnoticed: You can be infected with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. Thanks to the internet, it even has a name -- "flurona." And it will likely happen much more often...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Zoo air contains enough DNA to identify the animals inside

Newswise — The air in a zoo is full of smells, from the fish used for feed to the manure from the grazing herbivores, but now we know it is also full of DNA from the animals living there. In the journal Current Biology on January 6th, two research groups have each published an independent proof-of-concept study showing that by sampling air from a local zoo, they can collect enough DNA to identify the animals nearby. This may prove to be a valuable, non-invasive tool to track biodiversity.
ANIMALS
FingerLakes1.com

Finding a Dead Animal in Your Air Conditioning Ductwork; Here Is What to Do

Nuisance wildlife commonly make their way into homes, garages, and places of business. There are many different places in these buildings where animals decide to live, raise their young, and cause serious damage. Oftentimes, these nuisance animals can end up dying somewhere in the building, causing terrible odors, as well as the potential for diseases and germs to be spread. If you find a dead animal in your air conditioning ductwork, continue reading to learn what to do.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Tasmanian devils are fussy eaters! Animals 'break the laws of scavenging' because they actually exhibit their own personal tastes and preferences just like humans, study finds

Tasmanian devils 'break the laws of scavenging' because they exhibit personal tastes and preferences just like us — rather than just eating whatever is available. This is the conclusion of experts from the University of New South Wales, Sydney, who studied the diets of 71 devils captured from seven sites across Tasmania.
ANIMALS
Futurity

Vacuum method identifies animals with DNA in the air

Using a new technique, researchers are able to vacuum animal DNA from the air and identify the species that live nearby. Identifying the animal species that live in a particular area can be a lot of work. Usually it means spotting the animals with the naked eye or recording them using a camera trap. Their presence can also be identified via the traces they leave on the ground or in the form of, for example, feces. Common to all these methods, however, is that they are time-consuming.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Animal diversity can be monitored through DNA in the air

In an unprecedented move, two independent teams of scientists that conducted studies on the same topic have decided to publish their results in the same journal, simultaneously. Both research groups carried out proof-of-concept investigations to show that, by sampling air from surroundings where animals live, they can collect enough DNA to identify the species present. They suggest that this sampling method may be very useful for non-invasive animal diversity studies, especially in environments where it is difficult to observe resident species.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Common cold offers some protection against Covid, study finds

High levels of T-cells from a common cold could provide some protection against Covid, a study has found. Researchers at Imperial College London found that T-cells – a type of white blood cell that helps protect the body from infection – from common cold coronaviruses may be able to provide protection against Covid. In a study involving 52 unvaccinated people who lived with someone who had just tested positive for Covid, they discovered that those who did not catch the virus had significantly higher levels of T-cells than people who did get infected.The study, published in Nature Communications, provides the first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailytrib.com

Johnson City zoo animals killed in attack

Dogs attacked and killed 10 sheep and lambs in the Exotic Resort Zoo’s petting area overnight Wednesday, Dec. 29, into Thursday, according to an official at the Johnson City attraction that offers tours to view and feed a variety of animals as well as cabins for overnight stays. Manager...
JOHNSON CITY, TX
thechronicle-news.com

Even Symptom-Free, People With Omicron Much More Likely to Spread COVID: Studies

MONDAY, Jan. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers say they've uncovered a clue to why the Omicron variant spreads COVID-19 so much more rapidly than its predecessors. People who are infected but have no symptoms are still far more likely to infect others than they would have been with earlier variants, the data shows.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wired

Scientists Capture Airborne Animal DNA for the First Time

As a graduate student, Kristine Bohmann made a few sacrifices to obtain her academic pedigree, like wading into a leech-infested stream in Madagascar to collect genetic clues about nearby wildlife by examining the parasites’ guts. To do so, she first had to allow them to cling to her bare skin. “I acted as human bait,” says Bohmann, an associate professor of evolutionary genomics at the University of Copenhagen. “These leeches would actually have fed on animals in the rainforest, drawn their blood, and are excellent preservers of DNA.”
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy