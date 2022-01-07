Zoo Study Finds Animal DNA Floating in Air

Using a new technique, researchers are able to vacuum animal DNA from the air and identify the species that live nearby. Identifying the animal species that live in a particular area can be a lot of work. Usually it means spotting the animals with the naked eye or recording them using a camera trap. Their presence can also be identified via the traces they leave on the ground or in the form of, for example, feces. Common to all these methods, however, is that they are time-consuming.

WILDLIFE ・ 1 DAY AGO