Halle Berry mourns Sidney Poitier: 'An enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing'

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalle Berry has mourned the death of Sidney Poitier, whom she “grew up idolising”. The 'Guess...

The Independent

Sidney Poitier news: Barack Obama and Halle Berry lead tributes after Oscar-winning actor dies 94

Tributes have begun pouring in for Sidney Poitier who has died aged 94.The Bahamian-American actor – best known for his films Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night – was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor.Poitier took home the prize for his role as Homer Smith in the 1963 drama Lilies of the Field.Following the news of his death, which was announced by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, fans and fellow stars have begun remembering Poitier on social media. The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab paid tribute to Poitier, a singular actor whose profound influence and legacy will be everlasting. Read More Sidney Poitier death: First Black man to win Best Actor Oscar dies aged 94Sidney Poitier: The charming trailblazer who continually challenged stereotypes
weisradio.com

Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis and more mourn the late Sidney Poitier

Hollywood is mourning the passing of the legendary Sidney Poitier, who died Friday. He was 94. Poitier became the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor, in 1964 for his role in Lilies of the Field. He is also remembered for starring in A Raisin in the Sun, To Sir, with Love, In the Heat of the Night, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, and many more classic films.
whbc.com

Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Passes Away

A security guard shields actor Sidney Poitier from being mobbed by fan as he arrives at Brentano?s book story to meet the public and sign copies of his new book ?This Life,? June 11, 1980 in New York. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler) The picture above shows a security guard shields actor...
arcamax.com

Oprah Winfrey mourns death of Sidney Poitier: 'The greatest of the Great Trees has fallen'

Oprah Winfrey has mourned the loss of "the greatest of the Great Trees" following the death of Sidney Poitier. The 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' actor - who was the first black winner of the Best Actor Oscar for his work on 'Lilies of the Field' - passed away aged 94 this week, and TV legend Oprah, who considered Sidney a friend and mentor, has paid tribute to him on Instagram.
Sidney Poitier
Halle Berry
darkhorizons.com

R.I.P. Sidney Poitier

Iconic actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94 at his home in the Bahamas. Considered the first Black Hollywood superstar, Poitier was handsome, disciplined and strong – he could fly with fury one minute, and convey great dignity the next. In 1958 he became the first...
POPSUGAR

Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, and More Stars Pay Tribute to the Legendary Sidney Poitier

Celebrities are mourning Sir Sidney Poitier following the news of his death. The beloved Hollywood actor, who was the first Black man to win a best actor Oscar, died the evening of Jan. 6 at age 94, according to Clint Watson, press secretary for the prime minister of the Bahamas. Sidney is regarded as a trailblazer in cinema, whose excellence and grace were treasured by those who witnessed his masterful artistry.
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
The US Sun

Who is Sidney Poitier’s daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier Documentary Produced by Oprah in the Works at Apple

A documentary about Sidney Poitier is in the works at Apple with Oprah Winfrey executive producing and Reginald Hudlin directing, according to four sources with knowledge of the film. The documentary, which has been under wraps and in production with the participation of the Poitier family for more than a year, is an Apple Original Films release from Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. Poitier, who died Thursday at age 94 in Beverly Hills, was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for 1963’s Lilies of the Field and opened the door for other minority performers through his work in such films as In the Heat of the Night, To Sir With Love and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?. Hudlin directed The Black Godfather, the 2019 documentary about music executive Clarence Avant for Netflix, and Marshall, the 2017 Thurgood Marshall biopic starring Chadwick Boseman for Open Road. Hudlin is also executive producing two films for AppleTV+ called Number One on the Call Sheet, one about Black leading men in Hollywood, which he will direct, and one about Black leading women, directed by Shola Lynch.
Orange Leader

NOBLE Joins the Nation in Mourning the Loss of Sidney Poitier

Alexandria, VA. – The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) mourns the passing of 94-year-old Sidney Poitier, a legendary actor, and civil rights advocate. NOBLE extends its deepest condolences to the family of Poitier, the first Black American male to win an Oscar. He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award in 2009 for his work to combat racial prejudice and promote economic equality.
107 JAMZ

My Top 5 Sidney Poitier Movies Of All Time

A phenomenal actor and legend in theater Sidney Poitier passed away on January 6, but he left a legacy and impeccable catalog of movies that many will be watching for years to come. Here are some of my Top 5 favorite movies of the legend Sidney Poitier. Guess Who's Coming...
wmagazine.com

Celebrities Mourn Sidney Poitier, a Titan of Hollywood’s Golden Age

Sidney Poitier, the Bahamian-American actor who made history in 1964 when he became the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor, has passed away at the age of 94. Born in Miami and raised in the Bahamas, Poitier began acting as a teenager and appeared in his breakout film role at the age of 18, Blackboard Jungle, in which he played a musically talented high school rebel. From then on, the actor appeared in a variety of social drama films that interrogated the concept of interraciality. He received his first Oscar nomination in 1958, at the age of 21, for his star turn in The Defiant Ones alongside Tony Curtis. His first Oscar (and Golden Globe) came in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. With the win, Poitier became the first Black man to win the trophy for Best Actor at the Academy Awards, a feat which would not come again until 2001 when Denzel Washington won for Training Day. “I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I would rather do, sir,” Washington said to Poitier at the time of his win. Out of all male Oscar winners, Poitier was the oldest living at the time of his death in January 2022.
Billboard

Sidney Poitier’s Death Mourned by Lenny Kravitz, Dionne Warwick & More

Sidney Poitier, legendary actor and former ambassador, died on Thursday (Jan. 6). He was 94 years old. In 1958, Poitier became the first Black actor to receive an Academy Award nomination for The Defiant Ones. Five years later, he became the first Black actor to win an Oscar for Lilies of the Field. He also received a Grammy, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA award.
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was Married Twice Before His Death—Here’s Where His Wife & Ex-Wife Are Now

He may be one of the best actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, but for Sidney Poitier‘s wife, Joanna Shimkus, he’ll always be remembered as the best husband and father to their two daughters. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious,...
