Tuscaloosa physician Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty says we should be protecting ourselves from the highly contagious Omicron variant by wearing the right mask. Many of us are not wearing the proper mask. The proper mask is the N95 or the KN95 for healthcare workers. These masks are available at Amazon.com. They have a closer fit to the face which means a better seal and more protection.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO