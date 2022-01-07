ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cards designate Watt to return, could help in playoffs

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RYvh_0dfwYzUm00
Colts Cardinals Football Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin)

TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list by the Arizona Cardinals, leaving open the possibility he could boost the team's defense during the playoffs.

The Cardinals made the move Friday and now have 21 days to elevate Watt to the 53-man roster. He can return to practice immediately. The 32-year-old Watt was initially expected to be out for the season because of a shoulder injury on Oct. 24, but has been working out at Arizona's practice facility to try to be ready for the playoffs.

Watt signed with the Cardinals during the offseason after spending his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. The veteran had five tackles for a loss and a sack in seven games before the shoulder injury, which occurred during the Arizona's 31-5 victory over the Texans on Oct. 24.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn't sure if Watt would be able to contribute in the playoffs, but it's still a possibility. Watt won't play in the regular-season finale against the Seahawks on Sunday.

“It's procedural,” Kingsbury said. “He's done all he can do in the training room and weight room. So we'll get him back out there, work him through some things. But he's attacked that rehab just like you'd assume he would. Nobody's seen anybody go at it quite like he has over the past couple months. It's been awe inspiring to watch him every day and it's always good to have him back on the field.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

J.J. Watt’s hilarious reaction to T.J. Watt tying Michael Strahan’s sack record

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt is on the precipice of setting NFL history, needing just one more sack to overtake Michael Strahan for the single-season sacks record. Watt managed to tie the mark set by Strahan on Sunday against the Ravens, only to take a hit to the groin one play later. His brother, fellow NFL star J.J. Watt, was going through all the emotions on Twitter, and shouted out his brother with some hilarious commentary.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals How He’ll Be Spending His Bonus

Rob Gronkowski had a major contract incentive during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards to hit a $1 million contract incentive. Tom Brady made sure his go-to tight end got it. Gronkowski finished the game with...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Seahawks#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady refused to sit out until securing Rob Gronkowski’s big-money incentive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin’s Surprising Admission

Legendary San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana and wide receiver Jerry Rice are widely seen as the greatest quarterback-wide receiver duo in league history. Michael Irvin believes another quarterback-wide receiver combination might deserve to be put in the same tier, though. The former Dallas Cowboys great – who formed his own...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
NFL
NESN

Dolphins’ Brian Flores Breaks Out Best Bill Belichick After Patriots Sweep

The Miami Dolphins undoubtedly are on the upswing. After beating the New England Patriots in Sunday’s season finale, 33-24, the Dolphins clinched their second straight winning season. While that may not seem like much, it’s the first time the team has done so finishing the campaign 11-5 in both the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
NFL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy