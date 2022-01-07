ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Executive Digital LLC's European Operations Center in Novi Sad, Serbia Is the Recipient of the 2021 Female Leaders in Business Award by Company Wall

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Executive Digital's European Operations Center's Managing Director, Tatijana Terzic is the recipient of Company Wall's 2021 Female Business Leaders Award. The prestigious recognition is awarded to female leaders who have showcased their leadership skills through perseverance, experienced monumental growth, and led...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Blue Sea Capital Welcomes New Partner, Patrick Boroian

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Blue Sea Capital LLC ('Blue Sea Capital') today announced that Patrick ('Pat') Boroian has joined as a Partner to lead Business Development for the firm. Pat's responsibilities include quarterbacking the origination function across the firm's professionals, sourcing new investment opportunities, and serving on the firm's Investment Committee.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Aduro Appoints Gene Cammack as Chief Operating Officer

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ('Aduro,' or the 'Company') (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics, and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gene Cammack as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective today.
BUSINESS
Variety

Kino Lorber Taps Martha Benyam as Chief Operating Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Martha Benyam has joined Kino Lorber as the new chief operating officer of the film distribution company. A veteran of the film, television and digital industries, Benyam most recently served as a consultant to various media startups, where she launched Amazon video channels and led programming strategy, content acquisitions, and business development initiatives. She previously served as VP of strategy and business development at Starz, where she helped scale its original programming and launched StarzPlay Arabia. Before that, Benyam worked at AOL, where she held various roles leading content acquisition and distribution deal teams, supporting original productions, and working with the...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Rothy’s Names First VP of Retail, Steve Madden Adds Board Members + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 10, 2022: Mo Vachon is joining Rothy’s as the brand’s first-ever VP of retail. Vachon joins Rothy’s with decades of experience from retailers including Express, Charlotte Russe, and Claire’s and will lead all of Rothy’s retail stores, overseeing retail store operations. The brand said that he will also oversee the continuous development and implementation of operational strategies to evolve the Rothy’s in-store customer experience as the company expands. “We’re thrilled...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Business
aithority.com

Pandemic Changes Boost US Demand For Digital Business Services To Improve Operations, Customer Engagement

ISG Provider Lens report sees more U.S. enterprises partnering with service providers on digital transformation goals spanning remote work, supply chains and sustainability. Changing business priorities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly increased demand among U.S. enterprises for digital transformation services, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dbusiness.com

Subsidiary of Novi’s DexKo Purchases Florida Trailer Parts Company

DexKo Global Inc. in Novi, a leader in engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, and related components, has announced its wholly owned subsidiary Dexter Axle Co. has acquired The Expediter, a source for wholesale trailer parts, braking systems, towing solutions, suspensions, and trailer electrical parts. Located in West Palm Beach,...
NOVI, MI
The Associated Press

Ivanti Extends an Award-Winning Velocity Product with the ‘Ivanti Neurons for IIoT’ Platform to Accelerate Supply Chain Operations with Digital Transformation

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, today announced Ivanti Neurons™ for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to help organizations further automate and optimize their supply chain operations. With Ivanti Neurons for IIoT, organizations can rapidly build scalable applications which integrate into existing processes, driving operational efficiency.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

2021 Pinnacle Award Winner: Business Development Executive Richard Crowe, Booz Allen

Richard Crowe, Booz Allen’s chief growth officer, has won WashingtonExec’s 2021 Pinnacle Award for Business Development Executive of the Year (Public Company). WashingtonExec on Dec. 8 virtually unveiled the winners of the Pinnacle Awards, an annual program that embodies the WashingtonExec spirit of highlighting successful executives and businesses saving money and fostering innovation for federal clients across the region.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Cross
Seekingalpha.com

Digital Realty Trust said in talks to purchase Africa data center operator for $3B

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is said in talks to purchase Teraco Data Environments Pty from its private equity owners for more than $3B, including debt. Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is in talks to purchase Africa's largest data-center operator from PE owners Permira and Berkshire Partners, according to a Bloomberg report. A deal could be announced in coming weeks.
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

Shortage of female executives in the workforce is keeping recuiters busy

The difficulty finding workers in Connecticut is not limited to rank-and-file employees: Corporate recruiters say business is booming as the pandemic approaches the two-year mark. “I’ve been doing this for 23 years and this has been one of the best years,” said Duane Sauer, who is vice president and practice...
WESTPORT, CT
connectcre.com

Digital Realty Earns Leader in the Light Award

Digital Realty recently earned the National Association of Real Estate Investments Trusts (Nareit) “Leader in the Light” award for data center sustainability for the fifth consecutive year. The award honors Nareit member companies that have demonstrated superior and sustained sustainability practices. Separately, Digital Realty recently achieved a five-star...
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Perfect Corp.’s Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, Recognized by 2021 Tech Trailblazers Awards as a Top Female Leader in Tech

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2021-- The 2021 Tech Trailblazers Awards has recognized Perfect Corp.’s Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, as one of the top pioneers in the tech industry. Perfect Corp. is the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, and developer of the Complete Suite of Beauty and Fashion Tech SaaS solutions. At this year’s Tech Trailblazers awards, Alice Chang was recognized in the Female CxO Trailblazers classification. This prestigious category recognizes CxO’s within enterprise tech startups who demonstrate key leadership qualities and proven achievements, celebrating leaders who are driving innovation, implementing and encouraging agile practices, promoting diversity, and contributing to the wider tech community.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Marketing#Novi Sad#Digital Llc#Company Wall#Executive Digital#The European Operations#Serbian#Companywall#Seo#Social Media#Website Development#Ppc
albuquerqueexpress.com

1st African American Woman-Owned Electric Vehicle Charger Manufacturer Announced as Featured Exhibitor at CES 2022

Michigan Manufacturer Dunamis Clean Energy Partners will showcase their electric vehicle charger the 'Dunamis Charge' on January 5th at OFME VIP Startup Tour. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Dunamis Clean Energy Partners (DCEP), https://vimeo.com/622812017, a woman-owned MBE certified, full-service leader in the commercial and industrial cleaning, lighting, and electric vehicle charging industries has announced its participation in the 54th Consumer Electronics Show (CES). DCEP will be exhibiting the Dumanis Charge, the first African-American owned electric vehicle charger as well as their suite of energy-efficient products at the COVESA (formerly GENIVI) Networking & Showcase on Wednesday, January 5th at 5:00 pm PST at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino (3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109). MEDC - OFFICE OF FUTURE MOBILITY & ELECTRIFICATION STARTUP PAVILLION 'Advanced Propulsion/EV Charging' Section, Table #13.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Oerlikon’s New State-of-the-art Laser Cladding Center Now Operational

Oerlikon Metco Coating Services (MCS) is pleased to announce that the company’s new laser cladding service center is fully operational in Huntersville, NC, a suburb of Charlotte NC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005380/en/. As previously communicated last year, Oerlikon would expand their existing...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Benzinga

SRAX's Core Operations to Center Around Rapidly Growing SaaS Platform

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has recently announced that it will no longer have to consolidate the financials of its former subsidiary, BIGtoken Inc. Following the successful spin-off of BIGtoken, SRAX’s core operations will be centered around Sequire, which has grown to over 9 million followers whilst simultaneously seeing its number of subscribers swell to 250 public companies.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Digital Realty Earns Nareit’s Data Center Sustainability Award For Fifth Consecutive Year

Achieves five-star GRESB rating and #1 ranking in Technology Sciences category. Digital Realty the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced it has earned the National Association of Real Estate Investments Trusts (Nareit) “Leader in the Light” award for data center sustainability for the fifth consecutive year. The award honors Nareit member companies that have demonstrated superior and sustained sustainability practices.
REAL ESTATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gratomic Announces Next Steps for Air Classification Equipment at its Aukam Processing Plant in Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT,' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that it has initiated manufacturing on the Air Classification units for its Aukam Graphite Project processing plant in Namibia. The secondary enrichment program completes engineering on the upgrading circuit on the refining section of the plant.
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy