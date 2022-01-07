ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Pilgrim is set to become a Netflix anime series

Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series, which was adapted as the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is being developed as anime series for Netflix from Universal Content...

Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
Bryan Lee O'malley
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN Actor Michael Keaton Confirmed To Return As The Dark Knight For HBO Max BATGIRL Movie

It's official: Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the currently shooting Batgirl movie. Earlier today, an updated cast list with the actor's name was shared online, but we weren't sure if it was officially released by Warner Bros. or not (it's an easy thing to mock-up, after all). However, THR has now confirmed that Keaton will indeed return as The Caped Crusader for the upcoming HBO Max feature.
MOVIES
#Hollywood#American
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Thomas Ian Griffith Teases Chilling Terry Silver Future

Thomas Ian Griffith is right there with Cobra Kai fans: He can’t believe Terry Silver is back — and he is also loving every minute of the diabolical Karate Kid villain’s return. The popular Netflix series dropped its fourth season on New Year’s Eve and within days, it was among the top titles on the platform globally, per the streaming giant’s own metrics. Among the newest series cast members, Griffith is reprising his antagonist introduced in 1989’s Karate Kid Part III. And just like in that film, Terry Silver is here to make Daniel LaRusso’s life hell. Although Part III was not as...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Danielle Brooks Kept a List of Comic Book Characters That Looked Like Her — Until the Movies Came Out

Superhero movies and TV series have become the “Law & Order” franchise of today: A place where every actor on the vast spectrum of recognizability will almost certainly end up at one point or another. And despite admitting to not being a comics person before her role on HBO Max’s “Peacemaker,” Danielle Brooks recognized that paradigm shift, and started looking for roles that she might be right for if the comic was ever adapted, according to a new interview with Variety. “I used to have a list. I started doing research before getting this part of, like, if I were to...
MOVIES
gamingonphone.com

Doll’s Frontline: The anime series based on Girl’s Frontline is set to release on January 8

The anime based on the strategy title Girl’s Frontline with the official name of Doll’s Frontline is all set to release on January 8. The animation studio behind this new series is going to be Asahi Production, however, this is a joint production by Girl’s Frontline game developers Sunbon Network Technology, Warner Bros. Japan, and the animation studio Asahi Production.
COMICS
tvseriesfinale.com

Space Force: Season Two; Netflix Sets 2022 Premiere for Steve Carell Series

Space Force is returning for its second season. Netflix has announced a February premiere date for the Steve Carell comedy series. The seven-episode season will also star John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake. Netflix shared the following about the return of the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Golden Globes Left Off Foreign Language and Animated Films From Best Picture Category on Nomination Ballots (EXCLUSIVE)

The Golden Globes are on Sunday night, but no one will be able to see it because NBC canceled its broadcast of the ceremony following an avalanche of controversy for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. After much scrutiny, the group announced multiple plans for changes and diversity reforms in its organization. One of the changes proposed was to allow non-English language and animated films to compete in its top categories. However, that change wasn’t put into practice to produce this year’s crop of nominees. When members of the HFPA fill out their electronic ballots to vote for nominees, they are presented...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mahershala Ali Drama ‘The Plot’ Lands Series Pickup at Onyx Collective/Hulu

Tara Duncan’s Onyx Collective has won its first major bidding war. The brand, which will see its content live on Hulu, has landed rights to Mahershala Ali drama The Plot, based on the novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Sources say Duncan fought hard to land the drama as producers including Endeavor Content shopped the package and sought a straight-to-series order. (Sources note HBO also bid for the series but dropped out rather than offering the formal pickup.) The Plot, which will stream on Hulu, is described as a cat-and-mouse story that revolves around Jake, a struggling author, who commits an act of...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Levitan’s ‘Reboot’ Scores Series Pickup at Hulu

Hulu has given a series order to Reboot, a star-studded comedy from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. The project, which marks Levitan’s follow-up to multiple Emmy winner Modern Family, stars Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville. Judy Greer has also joined the cast, taking over a role that Leslie Bibb played in the pilot episode. Reboot stars Key and Knoxville as the two male leads of an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu decides to reboot, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. “Steve’s incredible track record speaks for itself. Modern Family was brilliant and...
TV SERIES
My Nintendo News

Ninjala anime series set to air weekly via YouTube starting 13th January

GungHo Online Entertainment has announced the airing schedule and release platform of the upcoming anime series based on their hit free-to-play online multiplayer action game Ninjala. A new episode will air every Thursday at 7:00 PM (PST) via the PlayNinjala YouTube channel, with the series premiere set for this week, 13th January 2022. Unfortunately, you will only have 7 days to watch each episode, as the previous episode will be promptly unavailable as soon as a new one arrives. It’s unknown if there will be future methods of watching the series, at least for free.
COMICS
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Sets HBO Max Viewer Record

HBO said that the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria starring Emmy winner Zendaya drew 2.4 million viewers across all its platforms Sunday night, saying it is the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May. The network said that the Sam Levinson-created series’ second-season debut scored more than nine times higher than its Season 1 premiere in digital viewing, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO did not provide a viewership number for Euphoria‘s linear broadcast last night; for its series premiere, that number was 577,000...
TV SERIES
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

