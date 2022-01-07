ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Biden Administration is on the Wrong Side in This Crucial Supreme Court Immigration Case

aclufl.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn January 11, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in Garland v. Gonzalez, the latest in a series of cases the court has taken on immigration detention. The case presents a basic question: whether the federal government can lock immigrants up, for months or even years, without a hearing to...

www.aclufl.org

Comments / 0

TIME

The Supreme Court Could Decide Whether Thousands of Immigrants Remain Detained Indefinitely

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear two cases on Tuesday that could impact thousands of unauthorized immigrants detained in the United States. Unauthorized immigrants are often detained indefinitely in prison-like settings while their immigration cases are adjudicated. The plaintiffs in the two cases coming before the high court argue that immigrants held in detention for longer than six months are entitled to a bond hearing in which a judge determines whether they should continue to be detained. (Oral arguments in the two cases , Garland v. Gonzalez and Johnson v. Arteaga-Martinez , will be heard Tuesday morning.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

The Supreme Court just signaled it could block Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The future of the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine and testing mandates appears to be in jeopardy following arguments before the Supreme Court on Friday, potentially doing away with nationwide workplace rules around COVID, and creating major uncertainty for companies across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Detention#Immigration Laws#The Biden Administration#The Wrong Side#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The Ninth Circuit#Deci
The Independent

Conservative justices on Supreme Court seem likely to block Biden administration’s vaccine mandate

The Supreme Court’s conservative justices grilled the Biden administration as it seeks to implement its mandate to require companies that employ more than 100 people to have their employees either be vaccinated or take a Covid-19 test once a week. Multiple states have filed lawsuits against the Biden administration’s mandate. The current Chief Justice John Roberts grilled US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar about whether Congress had a vaccine-or-test mandate in mind when it passed the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. “That was almost closer to the Spanish flu than it is to today's problem,” he said in reference...
CONGRESS & COURTS
morningbrew.com

US Supreme Court will hear emergency case on Biden’s vaccine mandate

President Biden has SCOTUS coming in on their off day. The Supreme Court will hear arguments during a special hearing today on whether the White House’s two vaccine mandates—that would affect 100 million American workers—can proceed. The backstory: In November, President Biden set a January 4 deadline...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Illegal immigrants test limits of Second Amendment in case now pending at Supreme Court

Felix Alva took to the streets of Denver in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. He cruised downtown, jeering at police. He became drunk and challenged officers to fights, at one point telling an undercover police officer that “this ain’t no peaceful protest.” He waved a pistol at bystanders and at one point, according to investigators, fired eight shots into the air at a police helicopter circling overhead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Biden Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Hear 'Remain in Mexico' Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court whether it needed to continue to implement a Trump-era policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their U.S. asylum cases. Democratic President Joe Biden attempted to scrap his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The Supreme Court Seems Inclined To Block OSHA's Vaccine Mandate

The Supreme Court today considered whether it should block enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination rule for private employers until the many legal challenges to that policy are resolved. Most of the justices seemed inclined to think that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had overstepped its statutory authority by demanding that companies with 100 or more employees require them to be vaccinated or wear face masks and submit to weekly virus testing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
knkx.org

Seattle immigrant rights group headed to the U.S. Supreme Court

A prominent immigrant rights nonprofit based in Seattle is heading to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. Five years ago, the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP) filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people detained in Washington state who had previously been deported but who returned to the U.S. to seek protection. Immigration officials were detaining them indefinitely without a bond hearing. That's despite the fact that these individuals had already passed an initial screening and found to have a credible fear.
SEATTLE, WA

