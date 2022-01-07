ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's Raising Dion Season 2 Is Just Weeks Around The Corner!

Cover picture for the articleIt has been three long years since Netflix first introduced you to Atlanta's newest superhero, Dion Warren, in the live action adaptation of Dennis Liu's Comic Book series "Raising Dion". The Netflix series, just as the comic book, follows the story of Nicole Warren (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja'Siah...

Paste Magazine

Season Three of Netflix's The Standups Is an Uneven but Enjoyable Ride

Scoring a show like The Standups’ third season is difficult. Each episode features a half-hour set from a different comedian, and obviously the quality fluctuates depending on the performer. Through their sets the six comics featured on the program—-Brian Simpson, Naomi Ekperigin, Mark Normand, Janelle James, Dusty Slay and Melissa Villaseñor—-demonstrate just how varied the comedy landscape is, and how devoted Netflix is to showcasing problematic performers.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Life Goes On in Season 3 Trailer of Netflix’s ‘After Life’

The Netflix series After Life starring Ricky Gervais is back for another season. Tony Johnson, Gervais’ character, is being his normal grumpy self in the Season 3 trailer. The whole series follows Tony as he navigates his life after his wife passes from cancer. He becomes quite bitter towards everyone and everything. Unfortunately for Tony, people like his brother keep pulling his head out of the depression clouds and forcing him to move forward with his life. After Life is made by Derek Productions. Ricky Gervais created, wrote, and directs the Netflix series. The cast includes Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), and many more. Season 3 of After Life looks to have a slight attitude improvement for Tony.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

How Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4 Landed That Surprise Cameo

Season 4 of Cobra Kai, the popular series continuing The Karate Kid film saga, just dropped on Netflix on December 31--and if you've made it to the final episode, chances are you're wondering about how that surprise celebrity cameo came to be. Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 4...
TV SERIES
100fmrockford.com

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 to debut on March 25

Bridgerton will kick off its second season on March 25. Netflix tweeted: “Dear readers, I know my absence has only made your hearts grow fonder; however, you will not have to wait much longer. Bridgerton Season 2 debuts March 25, 2022, only on Netflix The news broke exactly a year after the first season premiered on the streaming service.”
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season Four Premiere of Kids Series Teased by Netflix

New episodes of Gabby’s Dollhouse are coming to Netflix soon. Starring Laila Lockhart, Tucker Chandler, Tara Strong, Donovan Patton, Juliet Donenfeld, Maggie Lowe, Secunda Wood, Sainty Nelsen, Eduardo Franco, and Carla Tassara, the kids series follows a young girl and the animated characters who live in her dollhouse. National...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Season 2: TV Review

The first season of Cheer debuted on Netflix in early 2020 as an underdog sensation. Sure, fans of Greg Whiteley’s Last Chance U knew the show’s basic formula and how effective it was in terms of building personal stories within a season of escalating athletic tension. But Cheer thrilled an audience that had never heard of Last Chance U and probably still hasn’t. Fans found joy in Jerry’s mat-talk, optimism in Morgan’s rise to the literal top of the pyramid and felt sincere concern for mercurial presences like Lexi and La’Darius. Then Cheer wasn’t an underdog anymore. Ellen was cutting Navarro College...
TV SERIES
Talking With Tami

New Series: Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ Season 4

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood. The fourth and final Season of Ozark will...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Audrey Hepburn’s son reacts to news of Rooney Mara playing ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ star in biopic

Audrey Hepburn’s son is speaking out amid news that Rooney Mara is playing the late actress in a new biopic. On Thursday, Variety confirmed that a film about the iconic actress starring the 36-year-old is in the works at Apple. Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino of "Call Me by Your Name" fame is attached to the project with Mara producing. "The Giver" co-writer Michael Mitnick is also on board to write the script.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES

