ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington state’s marijuana tax has raised more than $3B

By Brett Davis
thecentersquare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Washington state's tax coffers are much higher because of legal marijuana. That’s according to a recent report by the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), a Washington, D.C.-based group advocating for legal reforms on cannabis. The report looks at tax revenue generated from state-legal, adult-use cannabis since 2014 when...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

Did you know Illinois has more parks than 43 other states?

When it comes to parks there are very few states that have more than the Land of Lincoln, Illinois is a leader when it comes to parks for its people. According to playgroudequpiment.com, the Land of Lincoln has the 7th most parks of any state in the country, with 142 parks statewide. Illinois' 142 parks rank behind only California in 1st with 270 parks followed by New York with 215, Washington with 212, Oregon with 195, Florida with 191, and Massachusetts with 154. Another stat that shows Illinois' commitment to parks, and park space is that 1.39% of the total land in Illinois is covered with state and national park space. That 1.39% may not seem like a ton but the highest percentage is Hawaii at 9.41% and when you compare Illinois to its neighbors, Iowa sits at .21% and Missouri at .34%. To see the full diagram of stats on states and their parks click here!
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Washington Business
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, DC
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
Mineral Daily News Tribune

Senate approves tax incentive for potential industry

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Senate on Monday approved a tax incentive for a potential industrial manufacturing project in anticipation of a major jobs announcement. Gov. Jim Justice said in his special session proclamation Saturday night that the tax incentive would be for potential major future industrial development in the state. The...
ECONOMY
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Proposes Tax Cuts, Expanding Health Care

SACRAMENTO (AP) — With state revenues at an all-time high, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed a budget that would cut taxes while also promising to pay the health care expenses of all of the state’s low-income adults who are living in the country illegally. It will cost state taxpayers about $2.2 billion per year to cover the cost of health care for the state’s low-income immigrants. Meanwhile, Newsom’s tax cuts would reduce revenue by more than $6.5 billion. But the numbers still balance because California has a projected $45.7 billion surplus, driven by incredible growth in tax collections during the pandemic....
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Inslee overturns affirmative action ban in Washington state

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he will rescind a 24-year-old directive that prevents state agencies from considering sex or race when making hiring decisions. Directive 98-01 was issued by former Gov. Gary Locke in December of 1998 after voters approved a ballot initiative prohibiting state...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Marijuana Laws#Tax Revenue#Mpp#The Evergreen State
wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana medical marijuana users brace for shortages as recreational market opens

More than a year after voters approved legalizing marijuana for recreational use in Montana, anyone older than 21 can now enter a dispensary and buy cannabis. That has medical marijuana user Joylynn Mane Wright worried. Wright lives in Prairie County, the state’s fifth-least-populated county, with nearly 1,100 people. She already drives about 35 minutes to […] The post Montana medical marijuana users brace for shortages as recreational market opens appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

N.H. House votes to legalize marijuana

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's GOP-led House of Representatives has voted to approve legalizing marijuana cultivation and possession for personal use in the state, but the measure must survive the likelihood of a veto by Gov. Chris Sununu. The House on Thursday approved the legislation, which would allow...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Fourth county in Washington state bans income taxes

(The Center Square) – Grant County, located southeast of Seattle, this week became the fourth county in Washington state to ban income taxes. It joins Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties and 12 cities to ban the levying of income taxes on businesses and workers. Other municipalities taking the same...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Washington Bill Would Legalize Hundreds of Thousands More Homes

Washington could become the third West Coast state to lift local laws that ban multi-dwelling homes like duplexes and townhouses, opening the doors to “middle housing” options for hundreds of thousands of families throughout the state. This new bill would not only help correct the historic injustice of...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Washington’s New Secretary Of State Mandates Vaccines

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – In one of his first acts as Washington secretary of state, Democrat Steve Hobbs has told his some 300 staff to become vaccinated against COVID-19 by Feb. 25, or face losing their jobs. The Northwest News Network reports under the previous secretary of state, Republican...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy