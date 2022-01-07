Matson (MATX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Matson (MATX) closed the most recent trading day at $87.83, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 5.82% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Matson will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $5.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 205.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.03 billion, up 47.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Matson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Matson is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.47, which means Matson is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

