(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking the state Legislature to allocate $50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for extra beds at 11 hospitals. Ninety-eight intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients and 167 medical beds for patients would be funded for 28 to 45 days, according to a news release. The additional beds would be added based on recommendations from the Arkansas Department of Health (DOH).

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO