Representative Hinson and Senator Gibson File “Energy Equity Task Force” Bill
This week, Representative Yvonne Hinson (D-Gainesville) and Senator Audrey Gibson (D-Jacksonville) filed legislation HB1285 and SB1678, establishing the Energy Equity Task Force to recommend appropriate policies for the equitable siting of energy infrastructure throughout the state. The task force will examine strategies to assist minority, underserved, rural, and low-income communities in...capitalsoup.com
