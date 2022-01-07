ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Representative Hinson and Senator Gibson File “Energy Equity Task Force” Bill

 3 days ago

This week, Representative Yvonne Hinson (D-Gainesville) and Senator Audrey Gibson (D-Jacksonville) filed legislation HB1285 and SB1678, establishing the Energy Equity Task Force to recommend appropriate policies for the equitable siting of energy infrastructure throughout the state. The task force will examine strategies to assist minority, underserved, rural, and low-income communities in...

CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
The Hill

US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia

High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High"...
TRAVEL
NBC News

Fed Chair Powell to be grilled on inflation, economy during nomination hearing

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be in the hot seat on Capitol Hill Tuesday, as he testifies before the Senate Banking Committee in his renomination hearing. Coming just one day ahead of a Consumer Price Index reading that is expected to show a sky-high 7 percent annualized inflation rate, the hearing is likely to be dominated by the topic of fast-rising prices and how the Fed plans to respond.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS

