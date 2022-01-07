Representative Arrington and Leader Book Introduce Legislation to Ban Cosmetic Testing on Animals

Representative Dan Daley (D-Coral Springs) has filed HB 1269 Pari-mutuel Wagering. This legislation allows for licensing to conduct harness racing in Florida. “An unfortunate consequence of the Special Session on Gaming was that certain members of the Legislature chose to put nearly 10,000 Floridians out of business by siding with an out-of-state multi-billion-dollar casino company. Harness racing, or Standardbred racing, enjoys a tradition in Florida that is over half a century-long, an important piece of our state’s agriculture economy. HB 1269, which I filed for the 2022 session, provides an avenue for harness racing to return to Florida while allowing the families in this industry to operate their small businesses and continue to raise their families,” said Representative Dan Daley.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO