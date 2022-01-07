ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Representative Arrington and Leader Book Introduce Legislation to Ban Cosmetic Testing on Animals

 3 days ago

Representative Kristen Arrington (D- Kissimmee) has introduced HB 1279 to ban cosmetic testing on animals. The companion legislation, SB 1718 was filed by Senate Democratic Leader...

Representative Ben Diamond and Senator Jeff Brandes File Legislation to Prevent Environmental Disasters from Phosphogypsum Stacks

In the aftermath of the toxic wastewater leak at Piney Point that allowed for a massive red tide bloom in Tampa Bay this past summer, Representative Ben Diamond (D- St. Petersburg) and Senator Jeff Brandes (R- St. Petersburg) have filed legislation to improve the abatement efforts of imminent hazards caused by phosphogypsum stacks in Florida.
Bill barring animal testing for cosmetics goes into effect in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS — The first part of a new Maryland law barring animal testing in the production of cosmetics went into effect at the start of the new year. The bills – Senate Bill 282 and House Bill 611 – prohibit manufacturers from selling cosmetics if the company “knows or reasonably should have known” that any part of a product was tested on animals after Jan. 1, 2022.
Representative Dan Daley Files Legislation to Allow for Harness Racing in the State of Florida

Representative Dan Daley (D-Coral Springs) has filed HB 1269 Pari-mutuel Wagering. This legislation allows for licensing to conduct harness racing in Florida. “An unfortunate consequence of the Special Session on Gaming was that certain members of the Legislature chose to put nearly 10,000 Floridians out of business by siding with an out-of-state multi-billion-dollar casino company. Harness racing, or Standardbred racing, enjoys a tradition in Florida that is over half a century-long, an important piece of our state’s agriculture economy. HB 1269, which I filed for the 2022 session, provides an avenue for harness racing to return to Florida while allowing the families in this industry to operate their small businesses and continue to raise their families,” said Representative Dan Daley.
Representative Kristen Arrington and Senator Victor M. Torres, Jr. Introduce Legislation to Prevent HOA Fines from Becoming Liens

Representative Kristen Arrington (D- Kissimmee) introduced HB 1039, an Act to prevent unpaid HOA fines from becoming liens that could lead to properties being seized, and HB 6103, which would repeal the ability for HOAs to issue fines. The companion legislation, SB 1362 and SB 1364 were filed by Senator Victor Torres (D-Orlando). These pieces of legislation would ensure that excessive fines imposed by homeowners’ associations would not result in property owners losing their homes.
Representative Bartleman and Senator Rodriguez File Legislation to Expedite Upgrades to South Florida’s Aging Flood Control System Challenged by Sea Level Rise

Representative Robin Bartleman (D-Weston) and Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez (R- Doral) filed HB 513 /SB 1326 – Comprehensive Review Study of the Central and Southern Florida Project in advance of the 2022 legislative session. The Central and Southern Florida (C&SF) Project consists of nearly 2,600 miles of canals, 1,000...
Mastriano Introduces Historic Legislation to Protect Parental Rights

HARRISBURG – Senator Doug Mastriano (PA-33) formally announced the introduction of a state statute that explicitly defines and protects parental rights as fundamental rights. SB 996 will make it clear that the state government or any of its political subdivisions may not infringe upon the fundamental rights of a...
Lauren Book
Senator Polsky and Representative Skidmore File Pediatric CPR Bill

Senator Tina Polsky (D- Boca Raton) and Representative Kelly Skidmore (D-Boca Raton) filed SB 1506 and HB 1009, which require that hospitals, birth centers, and other state-licensed birthing facilities provide infant/pediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) information to parents of newborns prior to discharge. The legislation is designed to increase access to life-saving CPR information for parents.
Senator Loranne Ausley and Representative Ben Diamond File the Brighter Future Act, Early Learning Scholarship Program

As Florida families struggle to afford rising child care costs, Representative Ben Diamond (D- St. Petersburg) has filed the companion bill to Senator Loranne Ausley’s (D- Tallahassee) “Brighter Future Act.” This legislation would create a scholarship program to ensure every Florida child has access to high-quality, early education ahead of kindergarten.
Virginia State Sen. Morrissey Introducing Legislation to Strengthen Good Samaritan Law

State Senator Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) is drafting legislation to strengthen a Virginia law that protects people from arrest or prosecution for substance-related crimes when experiencing or reporting overdoses. The law was originally passed in 2015 to make sure that people needing emergency medical attention could get needed care. Morrissey said that Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor’s office is circumventing the law.
Hawkins, Arrington take local legislation to Tallahassee

The 2022 Florida legislative session begins on Jan. 11, and Osceola County’s State House representatives will go to Tallahassee to try to get several bills they’ve sponsored onto the House floor for votes. Each representative can sponsor seven bills, along with other appropriations, which are funding requests for...
Florida Health Care Association Announces 2022 Legislative Priorities

Association Continues Working to Ensure Quality Care for Florida’s Seniors. The Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) today released its priorities for the legislative session that begins tomorrow, with a focus on ensuring that Florida’s elders have access to high-quality care. As the state’s nursing centers continue their fight against COVID-19 amid staffing and financial challenges, FHCA is advocating for solutions that will help facilities continue to meet the needs of their residents.
APCIA Outlines Top Priorities for the 2022 Florida Legislative Session

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) today outlined its top priorities for the 2022 Legislative Session, which include: working with lawmakers to build upon the 2021 reforms to help stabilize Florida’s ailing property insurance market and protect consumers from rising home insurance costs; supporting meaningful legal reforms to rein in widespread lawsuit abuse; and ensuring any legislation to repeal or reform Florida’s no-fault auto insurance system leads to consumer cost savings. Additionally, APCIA will work with the business community to address data security and privacy issues.
AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
70% of residents near Altamonte Sewer Service Area have contracted omicron

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Recent samples taken from the Altamonte Sewer Service Area show the highest concentration ever of the omicron variant in wastewater, city officials said. City Manager Frank Martz said the current amount detected has doubled in the last week and shows that nearly 70% of residents...
