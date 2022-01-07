Three charged in murder of nine-year-old child

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A third man has been arrested for the murder of Samir Jefferson, a 14-year-old boy who was shot nearly 20 times while waiting for a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia. Police on Monday announced the arrest of Haneef Roberson in Oakwood, Georgia. Roberson is charged with murder and other related offenses and will be extradited to Philadelphia. Philadelphia police say Samir was killed on Nov. 29, 2021. around 3:30 p.m. while he was waiting for a bus. Police rushed to numerous 911 calls for shots fired outside a packed Rite Aid at the busy intersection of Rising Sun and Wyoming Avenues in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood. “A vehicle, maybe two, pull up. Two males get out and start shooting at him, chasing him,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Quadir Johnson and Kyair Garnett, both 21, were previously arrested in connection to the murder. They’ve been charged with murder, conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence. Family members say Samir loved music, playing basketball, eating chicken alfredo and was always smiling. “Samir is a beautiful kid. He’s never angry,” Desiree Goodson, Samir’s mother, said. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

