It was already the assumption that long-time Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks would be moving on after this season, what with his clear early-season desire to stay, and then nothing at all happening on the extension front. Given the Bears’ history in uncovering depth on the interior, and Hicks’ inability to stay on the field two of the last three seasons, that probably made the decision easier for them. A bummer considering how fun Hicks has been at times, but it happens.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO