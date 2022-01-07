ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Friday Stir

By Kyle O'Brien
AdWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article-“Let’s Ride,” the first campaign from Joan Creative for eBay Motors, tells the real stories of the people who form the unique and passionate motoring communities that exist on the marketplace site. The films star three eBay Motors contributors: J Shia, a custom motorcycle builder; Daniel...

www.adweek.com

AdWeek

Thursday Stir

-It’s the time of year to get fit and better yourself and YMCA of the U.S.A. is premiering its “Find Your Y” campaign to inspire the public to find their “why” and get involved by joining, participating, volunteering, working and giving at their local Y.
WORKOUTS
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Gal Gadot: My Cleopatra will be sexy and smart

Gal Gadot says her version of Cleopatra will be both "sexy" and "smart". The 36-year-old star will play the ruler of Ancient Egypt in a new movie that will be producer by her 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins and gave fans a teaser of what to expect from her take on the character.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Are Emotional Over Deborah Roberts’ Touching Instagram With Al Roker

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker continue to make their fans smile every time they post about each other on Instagram. The ABC News correspondent and Today show star have been married for over 25 years and have always shared cute moments from their marriage and family along the way. While celebrating the start of 2022, Deborah snapped a date night picture with her husband (which you can see here) and posted it on Instagram along with a reflective caption.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
CinemaBlend

Stars Speak Out After Chip And Joanna Gaines Pull Their Brand New Magnolia Network Show Following Controversy

Chip and Joanna Gaines have created a significant TV empire, which now includes the Magnolia Network (a joint partnership with Discovery). Previously known as Diy Network, the HGTV offshoot thrived with programming aimed at those who love do-it-yourself-related programming. Recently though, one of the channel’s new shows, Home Work, has found itself on the receiving end of some significant backlash. The program has since been removed and, now, series stars Andy and Candis Meredith are speaking out amid the controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
KTLA

‘I am broken’: Comedians, friends, co-stars react to Bob Saget death

Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” was found dead Sunday in Florida. His death at 65 shocked peers and fans and tributes came flooding in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian for his talent and kindness. ___ “Bob Saget […]
CELEBRITIES
Variety

DL Hughley to Star in Sitcom Based on His Life in Development at Fox

DL Hughley is developing a sitcom at Fox that is based on his life, Variety has learned. Hughley will star in the untitled multi-cam comedy in addition to serving as executive producer, writer, and co-creator. Owen Smith is the other co-creator as well as writer and executive producer. Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. In the show, unfiltered, unapologetic, and opinionated radio host DL Hughley is free at work but under siege at home as he navigates life as a husband and father to an LGBTQ+ daughter, a son on the autism spectrum whose white girlfriend...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough dons daring chainmail top for uplifting post

Julianne Hough left fans stunned as she entered the new year with a sensational set of pictures and an uplifting message to match. The dancer took to Instagram to post a collection of nine polaroid-style shots of herself in a pair of denim jeans and a see-through chainmail top. The...
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Light Up for Another Round With BIC

Legal cannabis is poised to become a $30 billion industry in the U.S. this year, but federal policy still makes it challenging to market to cannabis users. BIC is using a bit of humor to do it indirectly through its latest EZ Reach lighter ad starring rapper and cannabis brand owner Snoop Dogg and lifestyle icon Martha Stewart.
CELEBRITIES

