Udoka Azubuike coming off Utah's bench on Friday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson hasn't played in an NBA game since June of 2019. He originally tore his ACL, and in rehabbing that injury and preparing to come back, he tore his Achilles. But now, more than two and a half years since his last minutes, he is suiting up and starting for Golden State. Jordan Poole will revert to a bench role, though Thompson is expected to be on a minutes limit, so he may still have a sizable role.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO