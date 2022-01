What comes to mind when someone mentions a non-fungible token (NFT)? Some sort of mushroom? A new kind of stock option? A way to pay bus fare?. In dictionaries, a token is roughly defined as something that serves as a visible or tangible representation of an object, a quality, a feeling, etc. So what’s a non-fungible token? The same thing – except it’s unique. Farmer School information systems and analytics professor and Dinesh & Ila Paliwal Innovation Chair Arthur Carvalho likes to explain the idea with some familiar items.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO