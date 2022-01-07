ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Eerie Calm Descends Over Libya As Oil Production Falls

OilPrice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been little movement in Libya since the cancellation at the 11th hour of elections scheduled for December 24th. Damage to a pipeline this week took another 200,000 bpd offline, but the NOC said on Thursday that repairs had been completed and it was expected to be back online by...

